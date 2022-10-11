Peachtree volleyball captures fifth-straight region title

COVINGTON, Ga. — For the fifth-straight season, the Peachtree Academy Lady Panthers captured the GAPPS DI-A Region 2 Championship.

They did so by sweeping Trinity Prep in all three sets 25-9, 25-12 and 25-12, respectively.

Head coach Bobby Mitchell commended his team on their accomplishment.

“These girls put in a ton of work over the past two months,” Mitchell said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a team this young improve so fast.”

Megan Gibson led the team with 19 kills, five assists, four digs, five aces and one block. Noelle Boeckman recorded three kills, 16 assists, eight digs and five aces, too. Jazmine Mingo contributed to the win with seven digs and seven aces. Mitchell highlighted, though, that the win came at a cost.

Gibson sustained a knee injury in the region championship match. Now, the Lady Panthers will look toward the playoffs despite the setback.

“We have three days this week to figure out a new rotation and positions,” Mitchell said. ”With only seven kids left, hopefully we can limp into the playoffs and pull out a few wins.”