Lady Panthers avenge early season loss

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a match that went the distance, Peachtree Academy won an intense contest against Lanier Christian Academy.

Thursday’s matchup went down to the wire with the two teams splitting the first four sets.

As a result, it became a contest of who was going to record 15 points first to decide the winner.

With LCA winning the fourth set, it seemed to come into the final set with all of the momentum. That was evident when it jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the fifth set.

However, Lady Panthers head coach Bobby Mitchell called a timeout that motivated Peachtree Academy to not go down without swinging.

But it did more than that.

One-by-one, the Lady Panthers scored points to slowly eat into the deficit they were facing. All of a sudden, then, they found themselves tied 12-12 with LCA.

Both teams kept battling, but Peachtree Academy just never let up.

It won the final three points in the decisive set to win 15-13. Therefore, it narrowly escaped with a huge regional win.

The story was different when these two teams faced earlier this season.

When Peachtree Academy traveled to LCA on Sept. 9, LCA won in four sets. But the Lady Panthers flipped the script last Thursday and avenged their earlier season loss.

Now, with the region tournament on the horizon beginning Oct. 7, the Lady Panthers pick up this huge win that should drive them down the stretch of the regular season.



