Tay Jefferies signs to play basketball at Marion Military Institute

Newton’s Tay Jefferies signed his national letter of intent on May 10 to continue his basketball career at Marion Military Institute.

Jefferies was one of five Ram athletes to sign during a ceremony in Newton’s gym.

Following the event, the senior spoke about his emotions on the day.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling, it’s a big relief,” Jefferies said. “I am just happy to make it to the next level.”

Jefferies originally committed to play at Chattahoochee, but decommitted and chose to play for the Tigers.

“After I went on a visit, he [the coach] showed me more love,” Jefferies said. “After I decommitted, he reached out and he was the first to call me. I felt the connection.”

As a senior for Newton, Jefferies averaged seven points per game and shot 36.3 percent from the field.

At the next level, Jefferies sees himself as a “Combo guard, playing a little bit of the one or the two.”

After being a part of multiple Rams playoff teams, Jefferies’ favorite moment as a Newton Ram came two years ago.

“[It was] my 10th grade year when I had Steph, Jakai, Danny and Clay,” Jefferies said. “We had a little all-star team. It was my favorite time. We went to the Final Four together. Good moments out of town and seeing some of the toughest competition in our class.”

Before he prepares to go to Alabama to play for the Tigers, Jefferies got right to the point when describing what kind of payer they will be getting.

“They are getting a dog,” Jefferies said. “That’s all I can say, they are getting a dog.”