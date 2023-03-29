Stephon Castle competes in McDonald’s All-American game

HOUSTON, Tx. — The 45th edition of the McDonald’s All-American game went down to the wire Tuesday night at the Toyota Center. Team East defeated Team West 109-106 to win the game.

Stephon Castle — a 5-star combo guard who played four years for the Newton Rams — was among the 24 players who competed in Tuesday’s action.

The UConn commit scored 11 points in the outing while going against some of the best high school talent across the country. Castle also competed in the McDonald’s Jam Fest Monday night, too.

Castle was named to the McDonald’s All-American roster on Jan. 24. Being an All-American is just one of numerous accolades Castle added to his high school resume.

During summer 2022, Castle earned a gold medal from Team USA U18, he was recognized as back-to-back Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year and, also this week, Castle was named as the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association/Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA South Player of the Year.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club recently honored Castle as well, naming him the Atlanta Metro High School Boys Player of the Year.

Castle is committed to the Huskies who remain in NCAA National Championship contention advancing to the Final Four. He will join the program later this year.