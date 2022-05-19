PREP T&F: Rams leave mark at Class 7A state meet

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Hosted by McEachern High School, the Class 7A state track meet took place from May 12-14. In the meet, a few Newton Rams finished in the top 10.

Specifically, the Lady Rams had six final finishes in the top 10.

McKenzie Calloway had a seventh place finish in the 100-meter run with a 12.41 final time. Jordyn Ash placed fourth (17-09.75) in the long jump and third (37-07.75) in the triple jump. Hadijat Olushesi had a sixth place (37-01.00) finish in the triple jump, too.

McKenzie Rhodes also finished eighth (35-09.00) in the shot put.

The Lady Rams’ relay team finished seventh in the 4x100 relay with a 48.98 time.

“Great comeback season,” Lady Rams head coach Demetrius Perry-Stokes said. “I am super proud of all [the players’] accomplishments.”

For the boys team, Davin Denny came in fourth place of the 100-meter dash with a final time of 10.73. In the 200-meter run, Almar Clarke placed seventh with a 22.00