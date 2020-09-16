PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Rams blast South Gwinnett

COVINGTON, Ga. — A pair of local softball teams continued region play Tuesday evening.

Newton welcomed South Gwinnett to town for the second of three meetings this season, while Alcovy played host to Evans in the first leg of a three-game set scheduled to take place this week.

Neither contest produced a competitive score, but only one of the Newton County squads walked off the diamond victorious.

Newton 19, South Gwinnett 2 (F/6)

The Lady Rams collected their fourth consecutive victory Tuesday evening when they made quick work of the visiting Lady Comets in six innings.

Sophomore sensation Kyla Stroud led the effort at the plate for Newton. The Auburn University commit went 3-for-5 at the dish with two home runs and five RBI. A handful of her teammates joined in on the action as well, as the each of Newton’s first five batters in the lineup recorded multi-hit games.

Junior Hayden Pearson went 2-for-5 in the leadoff spot. She was followed in the batting order by seniors Aulora Edwards (3-for-5) and Ty’Liah Hardeman (3-for-5), Stroud and senior Kaitlyn Neely (3-for-4).

Junior Katelynn Anglin made the start in the circle and went the distance for the Lady Rams. She allowed two runs — only one earned — on three hits and issued five walks while striking out three.

Newton (11-3, 4-2 Region 4-AAAAAAA) is scheduled to return to the diamond on Wednesday evening to host Norcross (6-7, 1-1 Region 7-AAAAAAA) at 5:30 p.m. But with a torrential downpour expected in Newton County on Wednesday and Thursday, the game is likely to be postponed.

Evans 8, Alcovy 0 (F/5)

Reeling from a 14-0 loss at the hands of county rival Eastside on Saturday, the Lady Tigers continued to struggle Tuesday night as they were blanked in five innings by the visiting Lady Knights.

Evans plated a pair of runs in the first inning and tacked on another in the third before scoring five runs in the fifth to blow the game open.

Alcovy (1-9, 1-4 Region 3-AAAAAA) is scheduled to square off against region-leading Evans (8-5, 4-0) once again Thursday in a road doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 is currently slated for 4 p.m., with Game 2 scheduled to follow immediately after.