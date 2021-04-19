PREP BASEBALL: Helm steps down at Newton

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Details will continue to be added as they are provided.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Darrell Helm has stepped down as head baseball coach at Newton High School.



Helm resigned from the position Thursday, April 15. He confirmed his announcement of the decision Monday afternoon.



“Due to personal reasons, I decided that what was best for the team at this time, and what’s best for my family at this time, is to step aside,” Helm told The Covington News.



David Scharff, current coach of Newton’s junior varsity baseball team, stepped in to coach the Rams during their doubleheader against Parkview on Friday. According to Helm, Scharff is expected to finish out the 2021 season as interim head coach.



“He’ll be a good fit for what they need for the rest of the season,” Helm said of Scharff. “He’s a good guy.”



Newton Athletic Director Vincent Byams could not immediately be reached for comment.



Helm was tabbed head coach of the Rams ahead of the 2020 campaign after previously serving as an assistant coach. He compiled a 15-19 record over two seasons.

The Rams (9-15, 3-6 Region 4-AAAAAAA) will close out the regular season this week with three games against region opponent Brookwood (16-11, 5-4). They’ve locked up a spot in the state playoffs and will enter the postseason as either a No. 3 or No. 4 seed, dependent upon the results of their series with the Broncos.

