Newton's Olan Robinson signs NLI to join Liberty’s football program

COVINGTON, Ga. — Since June 12, Olan Robinson has been committed to the Liberty Flames and has eagerly awaited Early Signing Day. The wait is now over as Robinson put pen to paper on Wednesday inside Newton High School’s auditorium.

Robinson — a linebacker that 247Sports rates as a 3-star — signed with Liberty over programs like Tennessee, Eastern Michigan, Appalachian State and Air Force.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Ram capped off his Newton football career with some notable numbers as part of the Rams’ Blue Swarm defense.

Robinson finished with 43 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Those stats helped earn Robinson First Team All-Region honors from Region 4-AAAAAAA

This story will be updated later with quotes from Olan Robinson.



