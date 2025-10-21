Karter Lumpkin finding ways to shine in crowded backfield as a freshman

In a backfield that is filled with players that can run the ball at a high level, freshman Karter Lumpkin has begun to emerge as one of Newton’s top options.

Sophomore Kevin Hartsfield continues to be the feature back for the Rams, and the room still features others such as Darius White, Kayden Hambright and Tabian Thomas.

However, that has not stopped the 5-foot-11 freshman from getting onto the field and making plays.

According to head coach Josh Skelton, Lumpkin’s success begins during the week on the practice field.

“The one thing about Karter that nobody sees is his practice habits. His practice habits are off the charts,” Skelton said. “However he ran tonight is exactly how he runs in practice. He is always early to everything we do. ”

Those words came after Newton’s 54-13 win over Heritage when Lumpkin rushed for a season-high 80 yards to go with his first touchdown of his Newton career.

Lumpkin had a chance to score on two other plays against the Patriots, but both scores were called back due to penalties.

Nevertheless, Lumpkin produced his best game of his career as he is expected to see the field even more as the season goes on.

The game against Heritage was only the third game of the season for Lumpkin as he missed the early weeks of the year due to injury.

Lumpkin’s first real action of the year came against one of the top teams in the nation, the Grayson Rams.

His total came to 24 yards on 11 carries, but Skelton noted how the confidence never wavered for Lumpkin.

Lumpkin’s father, Kregg Lumpkin, is a former University of Georgia running back who also spent time in the NFL, and Skelton attributes the freshman’s mindset to the work of his parents.

“I think his parents first and foremost have done a great job with him off the field, and that increases his confidence on the field,” Skelton said. “He has caught up. This is maybe his third game, so it’s not like this guy has had a full season. Obviously I think he is the top back in his class and I think he is showing that week-in and week-out.”

The Rams have two more games left on the 2025 slate, and Skelton believes that Lumpkin’s skillset is one that cannot stay on the sideline for too long.

“This guy is a very physical player,” Skelton said. “He has great speed, great agility, great vision and he can catch the ball well. There is not much he can’t do. I think he just adds to the great list of backs we got.”