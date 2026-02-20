Josh Brown Jr. no-hits Tucker as Newton earns commanding 14-0 win

COVINGTON, Ga. — The moment Josh Brown Jr. took the mound for Thursday’s battle between Tucker and Newton, the Tigers found themselves outmatched at the plate.

Brown’s four innings of work were the catalyst for Newton’s 14-0 win that saw Tucker tally zero hits and only two walks.

The right-hander retired the side in order in just 10 pitches, and senior Kendall Turner helped out his starter almost immediately.

Turner saw three pitches from Tucker starter Harrison Morledge before he deposited the fourth one over the left field wall for a leadoff homer.

Chris Guillory walked on just five pitches in the next at-bat, and that allowed for Devontae Hardemen to showcase his power.

Hardeman fouled off a pair of pitches before he squared up the third for a two-run home run to left field.

Then, it was Jayce Yearwood’s turn.

While Turner and Hardeman saw a few pitches each, Yearwood ambushed Mordlege and homered to dead center to make it a 4-0 lead before any outs were recorded.

Even after the hot start, Newton still put three more runners on base before the end of the frame.

However, the Tigers maneuvered and escaped the first inning that ended with Turner back at the plate.

Brown returned to the mound and made quick work of Tucker. After a 10-pitch opening frame, Brown only tossed six pitches in the second inning.

Guillory led off the second frame and new pitcher Blake Samuda with an infield single.

In the next at-bat, Hardeman added onto his total with an RBI double to center field.

Hardeman was later thrown out on a steal of third, but the Rams did not let it kill their rally.

Yearwood drew a walk before he scored on a RBI double from Bryce Grant. Tu’Marion Flournoy followed with an RBI double of his own as Newton grabbed a 7-0 advantage.

Brown returned to the mound for the third inning and faced a tougher task this time around.

The first batter went down on a groundout, but back-to-back walks from Brown gave Tucker its first chance with a runner in scoring position.

In need of quality pitches, Brown induced a fly out before he struck out Sherrill to end the inning.

Just as they did in all of the other innings prior, the Rams led off the frame with a runner on base.

Michael Campbell was plunked to start the bottom of the third, and Turner advanced him to third base right after with a single.

With runners on the corners, Campbell stole home before Guillory doubled and scored Turner from second base.

Guillory later stole home to put Newton in double digits with a 10-0 lead.

Outside of a dropped third strike that allowed a Tucker batter to reach first, Brown pitched another scoreless frame in the top of the fourth.

Newton quickly found itself with two outs in the bottom half of the frame, but the Rams orchestrated a rally to put four more runs on the board.

After a walk from Turner loaded the bases,Guillory delivered another RBI knock as his two-run single made it a 12-0 lead.

Before the final out could be recorded, Turner scored on a passed ball and Guillory followed with a steal of home to put the final run on the board.

Guillory relieved Brown in the final frame and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to close the door on the Tigers.

Brown’s no-hit performance paved the way as he allowed zero hits through four innings of work. Brown ended his day with six strikeouts.

Along with his one scoreless inning to end the game, Guillory finished with a 3-for-3 stat line that included four runs, five stolen bases, three RBIs and one walk.

Hardeman, Turner and Yearwood all came away with home runs in the win.

Newton will get a few days off before it begins its Region 4-AAAAAA slate. The Rams will begin a three-game series with a home matchup against the Heritage Patriots on Monday, Feb. 23.