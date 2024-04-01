Jordan Nolley announces commitment to Alabama A&M

On Friday, Jordan Nolley announced his commitment to Alabama A&M amid his senior season for Newton baseball.

Sitting alongside family in front of friends, teammates and coaches, Nolley made the choice to commit to the Bulldogs. Nolley chose Alabama A&M over Alabama State and Emmanuel College.

Following the commitment ceremony, Nolley shared his emotions on the day he made it official.

“Today I was very nervous at the start and very excited,” Nolley said. “This is a moment I have dreamed about for my whole life.”

Nolley is a three-year varsity player for the Rams.

Though he has moved around the infield during his time at Newton, Nolley sees himself staying in the diamond at the college level.

“Since high school, I have been playing shortstop, second [base] and pitcher,” Nolley said. “I moved over to third base because the coach really needed someone to step up in that role. In college, I am looking forward to playing middle infield and third base.”

Newton head coach Delvin Jordan shared the same sentiment as he gave Nolley praise for his defensive prowess and overall potential as a ball player.

“Jordan is a defensive magician, he really helps us defensively. He has came along in the box as well,” Jordan said. “I think he is one of those guys that has untapped potential. I think going to college, and hitting the weight room extremely hard, I think he can turn it up and become a dominant dude at the next level. He has incredible tools.”

For Nolley, the decision to go to Alabama A&M boiled down the family-like feel over the school.

“I was looking for another family — another brotherhood I can find,” Nolley said. “When I got to Alabama A&M, it was just another home for me. Once I got there it felt like and thats what I wanted to get.”

Nolley will attend Alabama A&M alongside teammate Jay Ford, who signed to play football for the Bulldogs earlier in the year.

The senior shared what excites him most about playing at the next level along with what kind of player the Bulldogs baseball program will be getting in the near future.

“It is just [about] going to play baseball and giving me the chance to play the next level and really showing what I can do,” Nolley said. “They are getting a player that will work hard and do anything [he needs] to do to show what he can do on the field.”