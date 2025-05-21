JD Notae named Sixth Man of the Year in Italian basketball league

Newton County native JD Notae has added another accolade to his decorated basketball career.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Notae was named Sixth Man of the Year for Lega Basket Serie A, an Italian professional basketball league. He was one of five finalists for the award alongside ex-NBA players Armoni Brooks and Kenneth Faried.

Notae currently plays for Trapani Shark where he is the backup shooting guard to former longtime NBA player Langston Galloway. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals with an average of 21 minutes played.

The Newton High School alum has been with the team since 2023 after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He previously began his professional career with the Greek basketball team known as Aris Basketball Club.

Notae was a known core element for the Newton Rams from 2014-17, playing alongside fellow professionals Isaiah Miller and Ashton Hagans. After high school, he attended Jacksonville University from 2017-19 before transferring to Arkansas.

In his two seasons with the Razorbacks he was a standout player, winning the 2021 SEC Sixth Man of the Year. The next season, he was named a first-team All-SEC selection as well as third-team All American by the Associated Press.



