Godwin shatters UGA program record
Elija Godwin
Former Newton speedster Elija Godwin set another school record for the Georgia Bulldogs over the weekend. - University of Georgia Athletics

Elija Godwin continues to rewrite the record books.

The former Newton Ram speedster set a new University of Georgia record in the men’s 400-meter during the SEC Outdoor Championships in College Station, Texas, over the weekend. He set the record with a preliminary time of 45.21 seconds on Friday, besting it himself later on with a time of 44.61 seconds.

The Bulldogs collectively broke five school records over three days as they began postseason competition.

Godwin’s success has carried over from a remarkable 2021 indoor season. He broke collegiate and school records in the men’s 400 and 4-x-400, including a 44.21-second relay leg time at the NCAA Indoor Championships — the fastest indoor time ever recorded in collegiate athletics.