Eight Newton Rams football athletes sign NLI on Signing Day

Several student-athletes in the Newton Rams football program pinned national letter of intent's with universities across the country.





Champ Packer pens NLI with Brevard College





Champ Packer has big dreams for his future on the gridiron. The first major step toward those dreams happened on Wednesday when Packer signed with Brevard College.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound was one of six defensive lineman at Newton that will be playing at the next level. Packer was a formidable force this season, accounting for 14 total tackles and five sacks.

Packer said that traveling north to Brevard is his best path for long-term success.

“Where I’m trying to go, they got everything, all toward the process of what I’m trying to do,” Packer said. “I’m trying to be there for a certain amount of time and go bigger and that’s what the coaches are trying to set me up for.”

As for how big he wants to go, Packer made it very clear.

“I’m talking SEC, Big 10, Big 12… Big TV time,” Packer said.

While his long-term goals align with some of the top universities in college football, Packer stressed that he is excited to get to work at Brevard. He shared just what type of player the Tornados will be getting in the fall.

“A dog. An all around dog,” Packer said. “Whatever they need I’m gonna be able to provide for them.”





Joseph Hasan to remain a Ram following NLI to Albany State





Joseph Hasan is officially trading in his Newton Ram blue colors for Albany State golden Ram colors.

Hasan officially signed with Albany State on Wednesday during National Signing Day after fielding offers from Garden City, Butler and Coffeyville.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker attributed his decision to the atmosphere of the school.

“The energy there. The coaches really love me,” Hasan said. “I have a great chance of playing as a true freshman and that was the best school so far.”

Hasan was a key contributor for the Rams defense, totaling 29 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He also earned first team All-Cov News honors at linebacker.

The newest Golden Ram said that getting his degree and winning a championship are the two main thoughts on his mind as he enters the world of college football.

“They’re [Albany State] getting a dog,” Hasan said. “Somebody who’s gonna outwork everybody and who’s gonna play from day one.”





Chase Littlejohn to play college football at Wingate University





Chase Littlejohn will play his college football at Wingate University in Hendersonville, NC. The signing was made official during Wednesday’s National Signing Day ceremony at Newton High School.

Littlejohn said that his decision boiled down to the conversations he had with those within the program.

“A big winning culture,” Littlejohn said. “I just like the atmosphere up there, you know.”

While Littlejohn may not be the flashiest player from the Rams, his contributions to the team’s success cannot be overlooked. At the halfback position, Littlejohn recorded seven pancake blocks and was a key blocker for fellow senior and Cincinnati signee Zion Johnson and freshman phenom Kevin Hartsfield.

Littlejohn’s blocking skills drew the attention of several colleges, both in and out of state. His work earned him an honorable mention spot for the All-Cov News football selections.

But Wingate is where Littlejohn said he has the best chance to become the best version of himself.

“I really like the coaches,” Littlejohn said. “I feel like I can develop up there and become a better player and man.”

As the 5-foot-10, 220-pound utility player finds his groove at the next level, Littlejohn wants to provide for Wingate from Day 1.

“Wingate’s getting a fast, physical, smart and just all around good football player that does what it takes to win.”





Chris Brown signs with Iowa Western Community College





Chris Brown will look to “go crazy” on the football field at the next level.

Not to be confused with the popular singer with the same name, Brown officially penned his national letter of intent with Iowa Western Community College on Wednesday. Brown said the decision came down to the culture of the program.

“It’s a winning program,” Brown said. “I like the defensive room and the coaching staff and everything.”

An added bonus for Brown is the connections the school has with Division I programs.

Standing at 6-foot and weighing 185 pounds, Brown has all the tangibles to develop and find his way into a D1 program once his time with Reivers concludes. After spending substantial time in Newton’s football program, the first team All-Cov News defensive back said that Iowa Western is getting a multifaceted player.

“A real physical player and a real versatile athlete,” Brown said. “I’m gonna come in, I got that dog in me and I’m gonna work. I ain’t looking for nothing given to me. I’m coming to work and earn my spot.”





Reshod Curtis Jr. puts pen to paper with Garden City Community College





The next chapter in Reshod Curtis’ football season has begun. Curtis officially signed with Garden City Community College on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Curtis said his decision stemmed from the discussion he had with coaches about how to not only succeed at the college level, but build a possible career at the professional level.

“When I was talking to the coaches, they gave me a lot of advice and guidance as to why to come up there,” Curtis said. “They’ve got a lot of connections with other schools and the NFL.”

Like most players at community college’s, the goal for Curtis will be to eventually move to another school down the line after honing his craft with the Broncbusters. That added development combined with his 6-foot, 180-pound frame may be the one of the finishing pieces of the puzzle for the 2024 second team All-Cov News player.

But for at least the immediate future, Curtis wants Broncbusters coaches and supporters alike as to what type of a player they are getting.

“A dog.”





Censere Wright signs with Fort Valley State





The quarterback room at Fort Valley State can breathe a sigh of relief with the school’s latest signee.

Censere Wright became the newest Wildcat on Wednesday as he officially pinned his national letter of intent with the university. Wright cited a conglomeration of reasons as to why he chose Fort Valley.

“Really the culture and the brotherhood,” Wright said. “It’s like a family.”

Wright has been a solid force for the Rams, playing on both sides of the ball. But it was on the offensive line where he found his niche, becoming a key blocker for top rushers Zion Johnson and Kevin Hartsfield. His work in the trenches earned him first team All-Cov News honors for the 2024 season.

Standing at 6-foot-1, weighing 270 pounds, Wright has the starter frame needed to become a successful lineman at the collegiate level. He will look to bring his “hard work beats talent” mentality for the Wildcats this fall.

“I’m a dog,” Wright said. “Somebody that works hard.”





Cameron Foley chooses Miles College as his collegiate football destination





Cameron Foley knew he wanted two things out of his next stop after high school: To be close to home and to have an opportunity to showcase his abilities.

Foley will now get that chance, as he officially signed with Miles College in Alabama on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. The university is just over three hours from Covington, close enough to where his support system can see him play.

But above all, Foley said the treatment he was given during his visit set Miles College apart from the pack.

“They rolled out the red carpet for me,” Foley said. “Everything was cool and the coaches were great.”

Foley was one of several standout players of the Rams defense this past season. This season alone, he registered 34 total tackles and 10 sacks, earning a spot on the All-Cov News second team for 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 235 pound edge rusher made it crystal clear as to what fans of Miles College will be getting on the gridiron.

“A hard working dog really.”





Malik Brightwell to join South Carolina State football program in the Fall





One of Newton’s prolific offensive performers from the 2024 season has found a home.

On Wednesday, wide receiver Malik Brightwell signed with the South Carolina State Bulldogs as part of National Signing Day. Brightwell said the school and the program “felt like a family” to him.

“I went up there on an official visit recently and it definitely felt like family,” Brightwell said. “The culture there. The brotherhood. The ‘Go Dogs’ is what we go by.”

Brightwell does have a smaller stature than other players, standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds. However, his work in the weight room and development as a player make him a force to be reckoned with.

Known for his playmaking abilities, Brightwell was the Rams’ leading receiver with 1,035 yards on 47 catches. He added 10 touchdowns to go along with that, too.

Brightwell’s hard work earned him a spot on the 2024 All-Cov News first team, as well as several other collegiate offers.

But as part of the Bulldogs, Brightwell said he is bringing a focused mentality to South Carolina State for the next several years to come.

“South Carolina State is getting a straight dog.”



