Davis set to continue basketball career at East Georgia State College

On Monday, Newton’s Desiree Davis signed to continue her basketball career at East Georgia as a Bobcat.

In what was a large signing ceremony held by the Rams, Davis shared what it felt like to make it official.

“I was very excited to tell everyone where I was going,” Davis said. ‘It just felt like a great moment to share with my friends and family.”

Davis ended her senior year on top.

In March, Davis and the Lady Rams captured the Class AAAAAA Championship with a win over the Grayson Rams.

“It was amazing,” Davis said. “It was such a bittersweet moment to win the state championship.”

After battling injuries early in her career, the move to East Georgia is about more than just playing basketball.

“Me missing out two years, I wanted to go to this school to get my body right, get myself right, get my knee right and just be better,” Davis said.

However, the dream of putting on a college uniform has been on Davis’ mind for a long time.

“It was when I was little,” Davis said. “I always knew I wanted to play in college.”

As Davis prepares for graduation and the eventual move to Swainsboro, the senior spoke about what she is most excited for.

“Just playing the sport that you love,” Davis said