David Freeman is eager to join Reinhardt University basketball

COVINGTON, Ga. — In an April 26 ceremony at Newton High, David Freeman signed his national letter of intent with Reinhardt University. Freeman was surrounded by coaches, family members, teammates and friends when he inked the scholarship.

That was one of many things Freeman highlighted to make the occasion more special.

“The best part of the signing was knowing all the hard work I put in all these years has paid off,” Freeman said. “Sitting there and seeing all my teammates, family and parents was a blessing and seeing how proud they were was extremely amazing.”

Freeman was a member of the Newton Rams this past season — a team that went to the Elite Eight of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.

Throughout the year, Freeman mentioned how head coach Charlemagne Gibbons and the coaching staff has had an impact on his development. Additionally, Freeman said his teammates constantly pushed him in practice.

Without them, Freeman recognized that he wouldn’t feel as prepared for college basketball.

“[Gibbons] was teaching us life lessons that we can take with us to the next level,” Freeman said. “Every practice is like a college practice because of all the high level guys we have on the team. Competing against those guys everyday has definitely made me a better person and player.”

Now, Freeman will join Reinhardt University’s program beginning in the fall 2023 semester. Freeman said he is eager for the chance to “grow and develop” as a player on and off the court.

“I am looking forward to the independence and getting the opportunity to flourish as a young man, and continue to develop my game to become the best player,” Freeman said. “I am looking forward to using those skills as I grow and continue to learn more and more as I move forward in life.”



