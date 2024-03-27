Caden Brown emerging for the Newton Rams amid breakout season

With Newton Rams baseball in a new regime in 2024, junior Caden Brown is in the middle of a breakout season.

Through 19 games, Brown leads the Rams in hits, runs batted in (RBI), batting average, on-base percentage (OBP), stolen bases and slugging percentage.

Brown is batting .393 with a .453 OBP to go along with his 22 hits and 11 RBIs.

In his own eyes, Brown has seen growth in all facets of his game.

“On the mound, I feel like I have been able to use more than one pitch lately— using all three of my pitches and working them [around the zone],” Brown said. “From last year to this year I have seen a big jump at the plate. Just seeing balls well, putting them in play and striking out less. Hitting for power more, it is just all around a better season.”

Becoming a better fielder at first base and developing more power at the plate were two areas where Brown was intentional about in the offseason.

Outside of the game itself, keeping his body in top-notch shape was also a focal point.

“I have always been defensively sound. Going into this year I was not sure what position I was going to play. [At first base], I have been working on limiting mistakes and picking balls,” Brown said. “Really, [it has been] trying to just build muscle and power, because I have always had speed. I have been trying to make sure I am getting my body right to hit hard [and] throw harder. In a 30-game season, you have to be in shape and your body has to be well.”

Though his hitting stats shine over his pitching numbers, the junior has been an important piece in Newton’s rotation. Brown is second on the team in pitching appearances in 2024.

On the mound, he features a fastball, curveball, change up and a slider.

For Brown, he sees his play at the plate as his biggest strength in his junior campaign.

“This season, I feel like the best part of my game is just being at the plate. It is just one of those years where the bat comes around and it is just hard to stop. I have been hot the whole season. We are about [18] games into the season and I have only had one game without a hit. So, right now it is about keeping it going.”

Another factor that has played into Brown’s breakout season is the addition of Newton’s new skipper, Delvin Jordan.

“I knew right away [that in the] weight room, he has a good workout circuit,” Brown said. “He is very sound in the weight room, he knows what he is doing in there. As a team, he has us right with the weights and getting stronger. He is also helping me, confidence-wise, at the plate. He is helping me become a better hitter and be better in tune with myself rather than being someone I’m not.”

When asked what player he emulates, Brown spoke about his brother, Justin Brown.

Justin played baseball for the Rams and graduated in the class of 2021. Justin currently plays college baseball at Berea College.

“A person who has confined my game and made me the person I am today is my brother. He plays college baseball right now,” Brown said. “Whenever I get a chance to talk to him I just listen and take in all the tips he can give me. What he does, I just try to see if I can redo it, because he made it to the next level.”

As Brown sets his sights on helping the Rams make a playoff run, he feels the team is in the right spot as they continue through Region 4-AAAAAAA play.

“Going into region play, we were a little down. But, in the region series with Brookwood, we played close games,” Brown said. “Since region play began, we have been more defensive sound as a team. Offensively, we have been able to put the ball in play more. Even though we are seeing better arms, we are still putting up battles in the box and running up pitchers’ pitch counts.”