Newton Rams sweep doubleheader over the Social Circle Redskins

Social Circle, Ga. — The Newton Rams swept both games of the doubleheader against the Social Circle Redskins with 10-5 and 2-0 wins on Thursday.

Newton jumped ahead early and stayed ahead for the rest of the night, taking both games at Social Circle behind 17 strikeouts and 12 runs across the two games.

The Rams had posted a 2-6 record to start the season and were hoping to get back into the win column for the first time since their 15-0 victory over Alcovy on Feb. 17. Conversely, the Redskins were looking to improve on their impressive 8-3 start.

A rain check on Wednesday set up for a Thursday night doubleheader between the Rams and the Redskins. The Rams were ready, though, scoring four runs in the top of the first behind a three-run home run from Caden Brown.

Social Circle responded in the bottom of the second with four runs, mostly thanks to a hit and solid baserunning.

The lone RBI knock came from Braydon Allen. The other three runs came across on a fielder’s choice, wild pitch and an RBI groundout.

After letting the lead slip in the second inning, the Rams jumped back ahead in the top of the third frame.

A two-run triple from Jeremiah Francis, followed by a RBI double from Andre Byrd Jr. gave Newton the 7-4 advantage.

The Redskins scored again in the bottom of the third, making the score 7-5, but that would be their last time crossing home plate on Thursday night.

Ultimately, the Rams continued to pour on runs in game one of the doubleheader.

Even though the Redskins pitching changes were effective in stifling the Rams’ hot offense, they could not get anything at the plate for the rest of game one.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Lucas Ballard came in and pitched five innings and recorded eight strikeouts for the Rams. Ballard took over for Devon Hardeman, who pitched the opening two innings for Newton.





The Rams’ pitching performance, paired with Brown's homer over the left field wall, gave Newton the momentum it needed to win both games in the evening.

Brown was not done, though, as he pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in game two of the doubleheader.

Caden Richardson pitched 6.2 innings in game two for the Redskins and recorded 11 strikeouts in an effort to keep Social Circle in the game.

However, only three Redskins batters were able to get on base in the second game, a stark contrast from earlier in the evening.

After four innings of scoreless ball, Newton took the lead on an RBI double from Robert Jackson.

In the seventh inning, the Rams brought one more home on a balk from the Redskins pitcher.

The Rams traveled to South Forsyth for their next matchup on March 4 where they will look to continue their win streak..

Social Circle will be looking to get back into the win column on March 6 at Baldwin. The Redskins will have another game the following day at home against Baldwin as well.