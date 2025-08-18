Lady Redskins win second straight game with 12-5 victory over Alcovy

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Lady Redskins came away with their second consecutive win with a 12-5 victory over the Alcovy Lady Tigers on Thursday.

Although the two teams were neck-and-neck with hits, the walks and errors allowed for Social Circle to have the edge.

Senior Emily Turner started the game for Social Circle and allowed an unearned run to begin the game in the first.

Following a leadoff walk from Ra’Niya Smith, the sophomore found her way to third base before an error on the infield allowed her to score for a 1-0 lead.

When the game went into the bottom of the first, it did not take long for Social Circle to answer.

With Anniston Jenkins on base, senior Kyla Head sent a line drive into right field that got through and allowed her to travel all the way around for an inside the park home run.

However, the Lady Tigers managed to answer after a pair of scoreless frames.

With two runners on in the top of the third, Jakyhia Lawrence sent a two-run single into right field that scored Kay James and Smith to put Alcovy ahead 3-2.

But once again, Social Circle answered with runs of its own.

After a pair of walks and a single, a line drive into left field off the bat of Turner resulted in a costly error that allowed all three runs to score and put Turner on third base.

Although the Lady Tigers stranded the runner at third base, the Lady Redskins were ahead 5-3.

Alcovy's Olivia Tomberlin on the mound. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



Social Circle managed to start another rally in the fifth inning as another outfield error led to another run for Social Circle, but it was not done there.

With the bases loaded, Annika Lott drew a walk to make it a 7-3 lead. In the next at-bat, Jenkins added another on a RBI groundout.

Down by five runs, the Lady Tigers rallied almost instantly in the ensuing frame.

After leadoff base hits from Aubri Norman and Lawrence, Olivia Tomberlin scored both on an RBI single into left field to trim the lead down to 5-8.

However, that run proved to be the final one of the day for Alcovy as the Lady Redskins held them scoreless the rest of the way as the runs kept on crossing home.

Social Circle began the next inning with a single, a walk and an RBI double to make it a 9-5 lead, but an error led to another pair of runs scoring.

A RBI groundout from Jenkins extended the lead to 12-5 ahead of the top of the seventh.

In the final frame, Turner pitched a one-two-three inning to close out the win for the Lady Redskins.

Social Circle's Kyla Head hitting a ball into right field in the Lady Redskins win. - photo by Cassie Jones | The Covington News



Turner pitched 4.2 innings in the win and allowed two earned runs on three hits while she struck out five batters. Selah Adams pitched 2.1 innings for Social Circle and allowed the same amount of runs and hits but struck out three Lady Tigers.

At the plate, Audree Johnson and Digby finished with two hits apiece while Jenkins and Head led the team with two RBIs each.

Tomberlin started the game for Alcovy and went five full innings in which she allowed three earned runs on four hits to go along with one strikeout.

Lawrence led the team with two hits and two RBIs.

Social Circle got back into action Monday, Aug. 18 on the road against Ola. After that, the Lady Redskins will be back at home on Friday Aug. 22 to face off with Johns Creek.

The Tigers opened up the next week with games against Jefferson(Monday, Aug. 18) and Loganville(Tuesday, Aug. 19) before they will take on Apalachee on Thursday, Aug. 21.