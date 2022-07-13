HUBBARD: High school football’s return is near

Last week was the final dead period for the Georgia High School Association, which means only one thing: high school football’s return is near.

Soon, fans of Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle will have plans every Friday night (and some Thursday and Saturday nights, too) as they travel to watch their favorite teams compete under those Friday night lights.

In my opinion, there’s not a better time than football season. I get extra excited this time of year in anticipation for what the next season may hold for the local teams.

A lot goes into our coverage of football here at The Covington News, too.

Our team of writers go to their respective games, whether at home or on the road, and cover the games. Included in our coverage is photography, limited statistic-keeping and writing around a 300-word story. We also interview coaches and, sometimes, players right after games to enhance our articles, too.

We do all of that while going to print soon after the game’s conclusion so our readers can see our coverage the next day in our weekend editions. To me, there’s nothing like finishing covering a football game, jetting to the field to do interviews and going back to the press box (or sometimes my car) to write a story for our weekend publication.

Yes, it can be hectic and crazy at times, but seeing the finished product makes everything worth it and highlighting local student-athletes just adds to the excitement of what we do as well.

I cannot wait to get football season underway starting Aug. 18.

In the meantime, our team of reporters, Garrett Pitts, Mason Wittner and Trevyn Gray, will continue to compile content for our annual Football Preview Magazine. It will be filled with many stories to help fans learn what their teams have been up to this season and who are some players gearing to step up their game.

You don’t want to miss it!



