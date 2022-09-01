How Ricky Vaughn’s love of sports sparked a lifelong career with Newton County Recreation Department

COVINGTON, Ga. — Growing up in a sports family set the course for Ricky Vaughn to work with the Newton County Recreation Department for more than 55 years. Part of his work includes beginning the recreation department’s relationship with Dixie Boys Baseball.

On Aug. 17, Vaughn was celebrated for his efforts by being selected as a Class of 2022 Hall of Fame member for the organization. The recognition meant the world to Vaughn.

“It’s nice to be honored,” Vaughn said. “Working in recreation your whole life like I have, you don’t get a whole lot of recognition. It’s a big honor for someone to say, ‘Hey, we appreciate what you’ve done.’”

Vaughn was instrumental in bringing Dixie Boys Baseball to Newton County in 1979 when he was just 26 years old. Since then, his involvement with Dixie Boys Baseball includes his work as an umpire, coach, assistant state director. Currently, Newton County hosts five World Series.

“Ricky Vaughn is a shining example of a true volunteer coach,” said J. Sandy Jones, Commissioner/CEO of Dixie Boys Baseball Inc. “Ricky is devoted to young people and is able to reach them through organized sports activities.”

But Vaughn’s contributions to Dixie Boys Baseball is just the tip of the iceberg. Vaughn’s passion for sports began long before.







