HOOPS PREVIEW: Lady Eagles ready for a return to the playoffs

Over the last few seasons, the Eastside Lady Eagles have inched closer to qualifying for the Class AAAAA playoffs. In the 2023-24 season, the Lady Eagles do not just want to get close, but definitively punch their ticket to the postseason.

Head coach Gladys King that this current roster can be the team to do just that.

“I am really confident that this group can make that step to get there,” King said. “I don’t want to sound arrogant or cocky about it, it’s just that I have confidence and I’ve seen how hard these girls have worked. I’ve seen how they’ve bought in.”

Eastside aspires to finish top three in Region 8-AAAAA as well as go out and play hard every time they take the court.

Senior Kaliel Kracht shares in her coach’s confidence.

“We want to hopefully get further than we did last year,” Kracht said. “We want to try and get to that Sweet Sixteen. Just try to improve on what we did last year.”

King highlighted many individuals who have elevated their game to help lead the team this year.

In addition to Kracht, juniors Jailyn Williams and Morgan Sandema were mentioned in addition to sophomores Jarilix Rivera-Villarini and Aysia Spivey.

Freshmen Ari Carter and De’Aysia Banks have made progress this offseason, according to King.

Williams relayed her aspirations for this season, too.

“Being a leader, scoring and helping my teammates out,” Williams said.

The Lady Eagles will have a lot of guards to rotate on and off the floor for the 2023-24 campaign, which is an answer to King’s prayers.

“I’ve been praying for guards and I’ve got a lot of guards and I’m going to play those guards,” King said. “Anytime you can have guards on the floor, they get the ball down the floor. I’m OK with it. I’ll figure out a way to get it to work.”

With players like Williams and Rivera at the guard positions alongside Carter as a forward, King said it will make the Lady Eagles more versatile.

“It doesn’t slow anything down. Everybody’s been able to stay at the same pace. Sometimes, when you have bigs, it kind of slows things down. But everybody’s been working up to that pace and speed,” King said. “It’s getting things down the floor and doing the things we need to do — not turning the ball over and stuff like that. So, I’m really impressed with that.”

King has great anticipation for what this year may hold for this year’s group. Not only the experience the young team gained from last year, but how the players have worked in the offseason.

King believes that will help get the Lady Eagles ready to compete in Region 8-AAAAA for that playoff spot.

“Any given night, anybody can win,” King said. “It depends on how hard you come out and if you’re being competitive.”