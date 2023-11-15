HOOPS PREVIEW: Eagles looking towards longer postseason stay in 2023-2024 season

Eastside’s 2022-23 basketball campaign produced a historic result. For the first time in program history, the Eagles advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the Class AAAAA playoffs.

Over the offseason, head coach Dorrian Randolph and the players have been working hard to not only replicate last year’s result, but to go further.

It all starts with team chemistry.

“The thing I’ve noticed that puts me in the mindset of the team last year is trying to be a family,” Randolph said. “Not to care about who’s putting the ball in the basket, just the fact that it’s going in the basket and we’re scoring more than they are.”

The Eagles have been intentional in the team bonding emphasis.

For instance, the coaches and players did a 24-hour lock in at Eastside High where they watched “The Covenant.” Players also did a “Give him his flowers” team building activity.

In that exercise, players sat in a chair with teammates surrounding them in a circle sharing what they mean to them and how they have impacted each other.

Witnessing the feedback was surreal for Randolph.

“Just to hear some of the things kids were saying to the other kid and see how the people in the chair were taking it in,” Randolph said. “Some of them got emotional. Each of them at the end — this really stuck out to me — was they said, ‘I love you, man.’”

Eastside graduated seven seniors off of last year’s roster and currently have five seniors. Of those seniors, Randolph highlighted Larry “LJ” Rivers and Trebor Edwards as the leaders.

Randolph said Rivers is a vocal leader while Edwards is a “show me on the court” type of leader.

Edwards recognized last year’s result as motivation for the 2023-24 squad heading into the season.

“It adds a lot, because we didn’t make the goal we wanted to make, which was winning state,” Edwards said. “The guys that are coming back are all ready to win.”

The Eagles’ schedule features tough competition.

Randolph acknowledged non-region opponents Cedar Grove and Newton with Region 8-AAAAA foes Winder-Barrow, Loganville, Clarke Central and Jefferson as high quality opponents.

Plus, Eastside will compete in the Lemon Street Classic as well as the Panama City Classic.

In addition to team chemistry, Randolph emphasized the importance of playing disciplined defense, sharing the ball on offense and having an energetic bench.

But, with six of last year’s 13-man roster returning, it will be the players’ postseason exposure that the Eagles will depend on once games get going.

“We’re going to lean on that experience. They’ve been there, they’ve been in tough games, they got playoff experience. We’re going to lead on those guys,” Randolph said. “We want to be a more player centered team this year.”