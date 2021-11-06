GALLERY: Atlanta Braves celebrate World Series Championship with parade Atlanta Braves players ride atop one of the buses as it travels up Peachtree Street by Woodruff Park Downtown Atlanta during the World Series Champions Parade Celebration on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Anthony Banks | The Covington News) PREP FOOTBALL: Comets ice Rams in region thriller PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles fly from behind to down Greenbrier PREP FOOTBALL: Redskins secure second straight playoff berth after blasting Greene County Champion Braves plan 2-part parade celebrating past, present