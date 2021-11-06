By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GALLERY: Atlanta Braves celebrate World Series Championship with parade
Atlanta Braves players ride atop one of the buses as it travels up Peachtree Street by Woodruff Park Downtown Atlanta during the World Series Champions Parade Celebration on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Anthony Banks | The Covington News)