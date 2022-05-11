Former Newton County standouts sign NFL free agent deals

Following the National Football League (NFL) draft on April 30, two former local football stars signed free agent deals.

D’Anthony Bell signed with the Cleveland Browns, and Jacobi Francis signed with the Houston Texans.

Bell is an alumnus of Alcovy High School who finished his collegiate playing days at the University of West Florida.

In his final year, also as a defensive back, Bell recorded 61 total tackles anf two interceptions.

Francis, a Newton High School alum, concluded his college career at the University of Memphis.

As a defensive back during his fifth year of eligibility, Francis tallied 36 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.