PREP RECRUITING: Eastside’s Johnson signs with Morehouse College

COVINGTON, Ga. — Coming off an historical season as the Eastside Eagles’ featured running back, Dallas Johnson made his next step official. On March 28, Johnson signed his national letter of intent to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

One of the deciding factors for Johnson was the academic side of being a Maroon Tiger.

“I plan to major in engineering,” Johnson said. “And they had the classes I wanted to take in college.”

Johnson is the reigning All-Covington News Most Valuable Player as well as Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year. He also made appearances on a few All-State Honorable Mentions.

Earning all of those accolades, Johnson put together a notable senior year of being an Eagle.

In 2021, Johnson tallied 1,809 total rushing yards and scored 22 touchdowns to boot.

Upon the completion of his senior football season, Johnson claimed the record for having the most single-season rushing runs in Eastside football history — a record that stood for nearly 14 seasons.

On his way to the record, Johnson had over 100 yards rushing in a game nine times last season.

According to him, running the ball on Friday nights will be one of the things that Johnson will miss the most after graduating in May.

But, more importantly, Johnson recognized how beneficial certain individuals have been to his career at Eastside on and off the field. Now, with his next step solidified, Johnson plans to take all that his Eastside family has shown him and carry that with him to Morehouse in the fall.

“I appreciate my coaches, my team and my teachers,” Johnson said. “They taught me to take care of business.”



