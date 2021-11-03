PREP FOOTBALL: If Eastside wins, they’re in

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles could be in for a long, crazy night this upcoming Friday.

Eastside will host Greenbrier at Sharp Stadium for its regular season finale. Friday night will also be the team’s senior night.

There are a lot of scenarios that could possibly play out to make things interesting for the Eagles.

Going into this week, the Eagles are No. 3 in Region 8-AAAAA. But, when Friday comes to an end, they could find themselves up or down a spot in the standings.

If they end up at the No. 2 seed, then the Eagles will host the first round of the state playoffs next week. On the other hand, if they stay in third or drop down to fourth, then the Eagles will be on the road for the entire postseason.

So, Friday’s outcome will be consequential to where Eastside ends up.

Head coach Jay Cawthon and the coaching staff have full belief in their players. With that, Cawthon said they’re not looking to add any more pressure in practice this week.

“[The players] know what’s at stake,” Cawthon said. “We’ll tell them a little bit, but not too much. It’s just the next opponent. We’ve been practicing well. This team is really close and they pull for each other. I think when the stakes get higher, they focus a lot more.”