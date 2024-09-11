By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Eastside volleyball sweeps the day, beating Alcovy and Social Circle at home
Eastside Volleyball 2024

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside volleyball swept the day with two wins as they played a doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 5 against Alcovy and Social Circle.


Entering the day, Eastside held an 8-11 record, Alcovy was at 0-5 and Social Circle stood at 5-7.


The first match of the day was between the Eagles and the Tigers. Eastside jumped out to a quick lead with a victory in the first set, and they did not stop there. The Eagles continued their dominance throughout the second set to pick up a 2-0 win against Alcovy to start the day.


After a victory in the first match, the Eagles and the Redskins entered a hard-fought battle to finish the day.


In a back and forth first set, Social Circle slipped away late to take the first set 25-22 and jump out to a 1-0 lead in the match.


After a first set defeat, the Eagles rallied in the second set. They ran away from the Redskins in a commanding 25-15 win to knot the match up at 1-1.


In the final set of the day, Eastside began to hit on all cylinders. They stormed out to an early lead and never looked back. They took the final set 15-3, finishing their doubleheader off in impressive fashion. 


The Eagles continue to dominate on their home court, now moving to a 7-2 record at home. As they continue to inch closer to a winning record, Eastside will next face Morgan County and Loganville in another doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 10.


For Alcovy, they drop down to a 0-6 record in the 2024 season, although some scores have not been reported from past games. Their next game is against Griffin, also on Tuesday, Sept. 10.


Social Circle falls to 6-7 on the season. They will host Scholars Guild Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 10 as they look to bounce back.