Eastside volleyball sweeps the day, beating Alcovy and Social Circle at home

COVINGTON, Ga. — Eastside volleyball swept the day with two wins as they played a doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 5 against Alcovy and Social Circle.





Entering the day, Eastside held an 8-11 record, Alcovy was at 0-5 and Social Circle stood at 5-7.





The first match of the day was between the Eagles and the Tigers. Eastside jumped out to a quick lead with a victory in the first set, and they did not stop there. The Eagles continued their dominance throughout the second set to pick up a 2-0 win against Alcovy to start the day.





After a victory in the first match, the Eagles and the Redskins entered a hard-fought battle to finish the day.





In a back and forth first set, Social Circle slipped away late to take the first set 25-22 and jump out to a 1-0 lead in the match.





After a first set defeat, the Eagles rallied in the second set. They ran away from the Redskins in a commanding 25-15 win to knot the match up at 1-1.





In the final set of the day, Eastside began to hit on all cylinders. They stormed out to an early lead and never looked back. They took the final set 15-3, finishing their doubleheader off in impressive fashion.





The Eagles continue to dominate on their home court, now moving to a 7-2 record at home. As they continue to inch closer to a winning record, Eastside will next face Morgan County and Loganville in another doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 10.





For Alcovy, they drop down to a 0-6 record in the 2024 season, although some scores have not been reported from past games. Their next game is against Griffin, also on Tuesday, Sept. 10.





Social Circle falls to 6-7 on the season. They will host Scholars Guild Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 10 as they look to bounce back.