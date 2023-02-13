By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Eastside, Social Circle wrestling have 20 combined wrestlers qualify for state
EHS Wrestling
Eastside's wrestling team celebrated their fourth place finish in Region 8-AAAAA on Saturday at Jefferson High School. - photo by Special Photo

COVINGTON, Ga. — Social Circle and Eastside’s wrestling squads had a grand total of 20 combined individuals who qualified for the state meet in Macon. 

Eastside

The Eagles had Grayson Poynter (120-pound) and Jordan Hittle (132-pound) place second in their respective weight classes. Nolan Christian finished third in the 113-pound weight class. Then, Dylan Baynes (126-pound), Grayson Carter (165-pound) and Wyatt Bauer (175-pound) each finished fifth while Damani Fleming (150-pound) placed sixth. 

Jordan Amedee (138-pound) ended in seventh place and will be an alternate. 

Social Circle

All 13 state sectional qualifiers for the Redskins advanced to state. 

Brayden Mitchell (113-pound), Connor Castillo (120-pound), Curtis Duren (126-pound) and Lance Thacker (144-pound) each finished in first place in their respective weight classes to punch their tickets to state. Mason Cuendent (106-pound) and James Eldridge (150-pound) placed second while Kacen Taylor (157-pound), Sean Crews (165-pound) and Jaxon Ethridge (175-pound) qualified with third place finishes. 

The traditional state championships will be from Feb. 16-18 at the Macon Centreplex.