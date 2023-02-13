Eastside, Social Circle wrestling have 20 combined wrestlers qualify for state

COVINGTON, Ga. — Social Circle and Eastside’s wrestling squads had a grand total of 20 combined individuals who qualified for the state meet in Macon.

Eastside

The Eagles had Grayson Poynter (120-pound) and Jordan Hittle (132-pound) place second in their respective weight classes. Nolan Christian finished third in the 113-pound weight class. Then, Dylan Baynes (126-pound), Grayson Carter (165-pound) and Wyatt Bauer (175-pound) each finished fifth while Damani Fleming (150-pound) placed sixth.

Jordan Amedee (138-pound) ended in seventh place and will be an alternate.

Social Circle

All 13 state sectional qualifiers for the Redskins advanced to state.

Brayden Mitchell (113-pound), Connor Castillo (120-pound), Curtis Duren (126-pound) and Lance Thacker (144-pound) each finished in first place in their respective weight classes to punch their tickets to state. Mason Cuendent (106-pound) and James Eldridge (150-pound) placed second while Kacen Taylor (157-pound), Sean Crews (165-pound) and Jaxon Ethridge (175-pound) qualified with third place finishes.

The traditional state championships will be from Feb. 16-18 at the Macon Centreplex.



