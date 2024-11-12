Eastside Eagles, Social Circle Redskins compete in cross country state meets

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The high school cross country season wrapped up this past weekend as each classification met at Carrollton High School for the GHSA Championships.

Of the county-area team, Eastside and Social Circle each qualified for spots in the championship meets after strong performances at sectionals.

Social Circle Redskins — Class A-Division I

For the Redskins, it was the boys team that made the trip to the far east part of Georgia for the championship meet.

As a team, the Redskins’ finished in 14th place in the event.

Similar to sectionals, it was Cohen Hargrove that led the way.

Cohen finished in 35th place with a time of 19:50.79.

Behind him was Levi Wall and Gable Hargrove, who finished in 45th (20:00.42) and 54th (20:10.97) place, respectively.

The final four Redskins finished as follows: Simeon Gibbs (117th), Jayden Holmes (142nd), Aiden Crutchfield (155th) and Quintin Ervin (159th).

Eastside Eagles — Class AAAA

The Eagles sent a total of 14 runners (seven girls, seven boys) to compete in the Class AAAA championship meet.

Ultimately, it was freshman Chance Henderson that came away with the best time for Eastisde.

Henderson finished in 55th place with a time of 17:57.01.

Behind Henderson was Henry Miller and Kaleb Blazina, who finished in 105th and 124th place, respectively.

The rest of the boys’ team placed as follows: Ben Weaver (130th), Hunter Land (149th), Kaiden Blazina (151st) and Malachi Scharf (152nd).

For the Eastside girls team, the top placement came from Maren Poynter, who claimed 118th place with a time of 17:57.01.

Behind Poynter was Madeline O’Brien and Lei Shaw, who finished in 124th (25:23.10) and 125th place (26:46.00), respectively.

The rest of the girls’ team finished as follows: Kailynn Cullins (137th), Max Tyner (152nd), Jackie Garcia (157th) and Addie Consuguera (159th).

As a whole, the Eastside boy’s team claimed 21st place while the girl’s team took home 23rd place.