The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In : Calloway, Moore, Branch

The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In is a space to highlight former Newton County student athletes while also providing updates on where they are in their respective careers.

McKenzie Calloway, Mason Moore and Josalyn Branch are the athletes featured in this week’s edition.

Calloway graduated from Newton High School in 2022.

Following her senior year, Calloway went on to run track for Mississippi State University.

Calloway made her collegiate debut in January 2023 at the UAB Blazer Invite. In that event, she ran a personal best in the 60-meter (7.58) to finish in sixth.

As a freshman, Calloway was part of a 4x100-meter relay team that qualified for the 2023 NCAA East Regional and ranks second on the school’s all-time performance list.

Calloway opened her sophomore season with a personal best time in the 300-meter (41.01).

At the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, Calloway was part of the 4x100-meter relay team that broke the school record (44.88) and ran a personal best 11.58 seconds that ranks fifth on the school’s all-time list.

Near the end of her sophomore season, Calloway qualified for the 4x100-meter relay in the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Mason Moore

Moore graduated from Social Circle High School in 2023.

Prior to the start of his senior season with the Redskins, Moore signed his national letter of intent (NLI) to play baseball at Gordon State College.

As a Highlander, Moore has spent time at third base and in the outfield.

After getting 20 plate appearances in the team’s first 29 games, Moore had 74 plate appearances in Gordon State’s final 26 games of the season.

Moore played in 35 games as a freshman, and held a .383 batting average through 118 plate appearances.

At the plate, Moore also racked up 36 hits, 22 runs batted in, 21 walks and six home runs.

Josalyn Branch

Branch graduated from Alcovy High School in 2023.

Following her graduation, Branch signed her NI to continue her track career at Shorter University.

Branch debuted for Shorter at the BSC Panther Indoor Icebreaker in December 2023.

In the Samford Indoor Open 2024, Branch posted her first top-10 finish when she got eighth place in the 60-meter dash.

Branch posted a pair of top-six finishes at the Victor Ice Breaker Duals 2024. In the 100-meter dash, Branch claimed sixth (12.76). As part of the 4x400-meter relay, Branch earned third place (4:32.06).

At the 2024 Gulf South Conference Outdoor Championship, Branch claimed second place as part of the 4x100-meter relay team with a time of 47.23.

So far into her career at Shorter, Branch has competed in the 60-meter 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, 4x100-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay.

As a freshman, Branch was named to the Shorter University’s Spring 2024 Dean’s List.