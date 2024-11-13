County-area softball players earn All-Region honors for 2024 season

Multiple players across the four county-area softball teams received All-Region honors following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

In total, 22 players received all-region honors.

Alcovy Lady Tigers — Region 8-AAAAA

The Lady Tigers finished the season with a handful of seniors receiving All-Region honors.

For the fourth consecutive year, CeCe Williams finished the year as a First Team All-Region player. Playing primarily on the infield and as a pitcher, CeCe batted .362 as a senior for the Lady Tigers and tallied 29 hits, 27 RBIs and 11 doubles.

Sophomore Jakhyia Lawrence was named to the Second Team All-Region, which is the same honor she received at the end of her freshman season last year.

Lawrence spent most of her time on the infield and batted .368 while hitting Alcovy’s lone home run of the season.

Along with Lawrence on Second Team All-Region was Kailtyn Williams, who notched her fourth consecutive All-Region honor,

Kaitlyn is a three-time First Team All-Region player and was named to the Second Team in her final season with the Lady Tigers. Kaitlyn led the team with a .403 batting average and tallied 31 hits, 24 runs and 25 RBIs.

Senior Alani Munoz and freshman Niya Smith were named as All-Region Honorable Mentions.

Munoz ended her senior season with a .269 batting average, 21 hits and 17 RBIs. Smith made her mark in her first season of high school softball. The freshman batted .303 and led the team with 13 stolen bases.

Full list of All-Region honors:

CeCe Williams — First Team

Jakhyia Lawrence — Second Team

Kailtyn Williams — Second Team

Alani Munoz — Honorable Mention

Niya Smith — Honorable Mention

Eastside Lady Eagles — Region 8-AAAA

Eastside’s softball program had its fair share of accolades during the 2024 season, and the trend continued after the season with All-Region honors.

Junior Donee Morain led the way as the Defensive Player of the Year for Region 8-AAAA along with First Team honors. This came after Morain was named the Region Player of the Year in 2023 and Second Team All-Region in 2022.

Morain maintained an astounding .505 batting average and led the team with 51 hits, four triples and seven home runs (three-way tie).

Anslee Saunchegraw was the only senior to receive All-Region honors for Eastside and it marked her third consecutive season earning that honor. Saunchegraw handled the hot corner at third base for the entire season and batted .401 with 45 hits, seven home runs and a team-leading 39 RBIs.

Junior Allie Vaughn was named as a First Team All-Region player in 2024. This is Vaughn’s selection to the First Team and it came after a season in which she batted .426 with 46 hits, seven home runs and a team-leading 17 doubles.

Savanna Griffin was named as a First Team All-Region outfielder. Griffin held the team’s highest field percentage at .969 percent and batted .424 with 38 RBIs.

Junior Kylee Lawrence received First Team All-Region honors for her efforts as a pitcher and an infielder. On the mound, Lawrence led the team in innings pitched (88), earned run average (1.59) and strikeouts (125).

Lawrence also did damage at the plate with a .371 batting average and 33 hits.

Eva Davis also earned First Team All-Region honors as a pitcher and outfielder. This is Davis’ third consecutive First Team All-Region selection.

Davis held a 13-0 record and a 2.36 earned run average on the mound and led the team with four shutouts. At the plate, Davis hit .426 and tallied 46 hits, 31 RBIs and four home runs.

Avery Jewell was named as an All-Region Honorable Mention for her work as an infielder for the Lady Eagles.

Full list of All-Region honors:

Donee Morain — Defensive Player of the Year/First Team

Anslee Saunchegraw — First Team

Allie Vaughn — First Team

Savanna Griffin — First Team

Eva Davis — First Team

Kylee Lawrence — First Team

Avery Jewell — Honorable Mention

Newton Lady Rams — Region 4-AAAAAA

The Lady Rams took home multiple All-Region selections after making it to the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs in 2024.

Junior Aaliyah Parsons led the way for Newton as its lone First Team All-Region player.

This First Team selection of the first of its kind for Parsons. As a junior, Parsons batted .378 and led the team in hits (28), RBIs (21), doubles (5), triples (4) and home runs (3).

Senior Zaikerryia Smith was named as a Second Team All-Region player. This is Smith’s first All-Region selection and it comes after a year in which she batted .312 and tallied 30 runs and 24 hits.

Junior Leilani Garcia was named to the Second Team All-Region. Garcia spent most of her time behind the plate for Newton. In the batter’s box, Garcia had 16 hits and two home runs.

Senior pitcher Essence Burney was named to the Second Team All-Region as well. Burney handled most of the pitching duties for the Lady Rams in 2024.

Full list of All-Region honors:

Aaliyah Parsons — First Team

Zaikerryia Smith — Second Team

Leilani Garcia — Second Team

Essence Burney — Second Team

Social Circle Lady Redskins — Region 4A-Division I

The Lady Redskins brought in a slew of All-Region honors after a deep playoff run in 2024.

Leading the way is Addyson Stracner, who was named as the Region Player of the Year following a strong season as a starting outfielder.

As a senior, Stracner batted .468 and tallied 37 hits, 11 doubles and 44 runs — all of which led the team.

Junior Emily Turner was named as the Region Pitcher of the Year.

Turner pitched in 20 games this season and held a 11-3 record. In those games, Turner held a 2.89 earned run average and struck out 113 batters. At the plate, Turner batted .471 with 32 hits, 34 RBIs and two home runs.

LK Tully was named as First Team All-Region outfielder. As a senior, Tully held a .451 batting average and tallied 32 hits, four triples and 16 RBIs. This season marked the third consecutive year that Tully received All-Region honors.

Kyla Head was named to the First Team All-Region as an infielder. This is Head’s third straight First Team All-Region selection. As a junior, Head batted .359 with 23 hits and 18 RBIs.

Senior catcher Savannah Frachiseur received First Team All-Region honors for the third consecutive year. Frachsiuer, who is signed to Kennesaw State University, batted .318 at the plate with 27 hits and 28 RBIs.

Pitcher Lexi Moore was named as a First Team All-Region player for Social Circle. As a sophomore, Moore pitched in 19 games and held a 3.58 earned run average. She struck out 71 batters and only allowed 25 walks on the year.

Full list of All-Region honors:

Addyson Stracner — Region Player of the Year/First Team

Emily Turner — Region Pitcher of the Year/First Team

LK Tully — First Team

Kyla Head — First Team

Savannah Frachiseur — First Team

Lexi Moore — First Team