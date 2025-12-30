County-area flag football players earn All-Area honors

The flag football season has come to a close, and county-area teams are well represented in the All-Area 8-Division 4 Team.
Newton players received honors once again while players from the Alcovy Lady Tigers and the Eastside Lady Eagles received honors in the programs’ first ever seasons.
In total, 24 local players were recognized.
Alcovy Lady Tigers
The Lady Tigers finished their first ever flag football season 6-10-4 — just one spot shy of a playoff berth.
Alcovy had players represented in almost all position categories for year No. 1.
- Shaniya Hampton(Sr.) — Quarterback
- Italya Montgomery(Fr.) — Running Back
- Milani Baughns(Fr.) — Wide Receiver
- Jatajah Henry(So.) — Center
- Kamiah Height-McLemore(Fr.) — Rusher
- Lauryn Powell(So.) — Linebacker
- Desiree Turner(So.) — Defensive Back, Kicker/Punter
- Teliah Howard(Sr.) — Honorable Mention
- Addison Way(So.) — Honorable Mention
- Minah Little(Jr.) — Honorable Mention
Eastside Lady Eagles
Eastside completed its first ever flag football season in 2025 under head coach Lin Kerr as the team finished 11-8.
In the team’s first year, the Lady Eagles secured a playoff spot and advanced to the Sweet 16.
Eastside defeated Lowndes 14-7 in the first round before they fell to Milton 0-33.
- Ragen Seabolt(Jr.) — Quarterback
- Natalie Thomas(Jr.) — Wide Receiver
- Nyla Smith(Jr.) — Rusher
- Alyssa Guerrero(Jr.) — Linebacker
- Ari Carter(Jr.) — Defensive Back
Newton Lady Rams
As the only county-area team with years of experience in the sport, Newton entered this past season with high expectations that were met.
A 17-6-1 season marked the team’s highest win total in history and the team’s farthest playoff rub.
Newton swept its opening games of the playoff at home and then defeated Marist in the final moments of the Elite Eight on a Mya Perry touchdown.
The Lady Rams made it to the Final Four, but ultimately lost to Blessed Trinity.
Newton was the only one of the three county-area teams to have players receive All-Area awards.
Perry was named as the Area Offensive Player of the Year.
Dionna Thomas was named as the Area Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Heritage’s Sierra Williams.
- Mya Perry(Jr.) — Offensive Player of the Year
- Dionna Thomas(Sr.) — Co-Defensive Player of the Year
- Na’talyah Lane(Sr.) — Running Back
- Amaya Armstead(Fr.) — Wide Receiver
- Jamira Flournoy(Jr.) — Center
- Charadaye Wilkerson(Fr.) — Rusher
- Madison Burrough(Jr.) — Linebacker
- Tailiyah Church(Sr.) — Defensive Back
- Crystal Forbes(Sr.) — Kicker