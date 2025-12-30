County-area flag football players earn All-Area honors

The flag football season has come to a close, and county-area teams are well represented in the All-Area 8-Division 4 Team.

Newton players received honors once again while players from the Alcovy Lady Tigers and the Eastside Lady Eagles received honors in the programs’ first ever seasons.

In total, 24 local players were recognized.

Alcovy Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers finished their first ever flag football season 6-10-4 — just one spot shy of a playoff berth.

Alcovy had players represented in almost all position categories for year No. 1.

Shaniya Hampton(Sr.) — Quarterback



Italya Montgomery(Fr.) — Running Back



Milani Baughns(Fr.) — Wide Receiver



Jatajah Henry(So.) — Center



Kamiah Height-McLemore(Fr.) — Rusher



Lauryn Powell(So.) — Linebacker



Desiree Turner(So.) — Defensive Back, Kicker/Punter



Teliah Howard(Sr.) — Honorable Mention



Addison Way(So.) — Honorable Mention



Minah Little(Jr.) — Honorable Mention



Eastside Lady Eagles

Eastside completed its first ever flag football season in 2025 under head coach Lin Kerr as the team finished 11-8.

In the team’s first year, the Lady Eagles secured a playoff spot and advanced to the Sweet 16.

Eastside defeated Lowndes 14-7 in the first round before they fell to Milton 0-33.

Ragen Seabolt(Jr.) — Quarterback



Natalie Thomas(Jr.) — Wide Receiver



Nyla Smith(Jr.) — Rusher



Alyssa Guerrero(Jr.) — Linebacker



Ari Carter(Jr.) — Defensive Back



Newton Lady Rams

As the only county-area team with years of experience in the sport, Newton entered this past season with high expectations that were met.

A 17-6-1 season marked the team’s highest win total in history and the team’s farthest playoff rub.

Newton swept its opening games of the playoff at home and then defeated Marist in the final moments of the Elite Eight on a Mya Perry touchdown.

The Lady Rams made it to the Final Four, but ultimately lost to Blessed Trinity.

Newton was the only one of the three county-area teams to have players receive All-Area awards.

Perry was named as the Area Offensive Player of the Year.

Dionna Thomas was named as the Area Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Heritage’s Sierra Williams.