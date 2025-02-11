Tigers host biggest National Signing Day in program history

Jacob Henderson — Point University

Alcovy senior Jacob Henderson signed to Point University on National Signing Day. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Senior Jacob Henderson made it official during Alcovy’s National Signing Day ceremony when he put pen to paper to join the Point University Skyhawks.

On what proved to be a surreal day for many Tigers, Henderson spoke about his emotions on the day he signed.

“It is just mind blowing, [it is] emotional,” Henderson said.

Henderson spent most of his time for the Tigers at defensive back and wide receiver during his career.

Following the signing, Henderson told The Covington News that along with the football program, finding a place to get a good education was of high importance for the senior during the recruitment process.

Point was the first school to offer Henderson, as the Skyhawks have had the Tiger on their radar since last October.

“It was my best fit,” Henderson said. “[Point] is a good match.”

In reflection of his time as a Tiger, the time spent with the team during the week were some of Henderon’s favorite moments.

“The practices [were my favorite],” Henderson said. “I loved the practices.”

Destin Cohran — Capitol University

Senior kicker and punter, Destin Cohran, signed to Capitol University. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Alcovy’s long-time kicker and punter, Destin Cohran, put pen to paper on Wednesday as the senior signed to play for Capitol University.

Following the signing, the senior shared his immediate thoughts on knowing he was going on to play college football.

“I’m blessed,” Cohran said. “I’m just happy knowing I get to play ball at the next level.”

As to why he chose Capital, the way he was treated by the school and the staff played a big role.

“The school [Capitol] really loves me, they care for me,” Cohran said. “They really appreciate me and they need me.”

Cohran has made an impact for both of the Tigers’ football and soccer teams, but Cohran’s efforts on the gridiron this past season ended in multiple awards.

After the season, Cohran was named as the First Team All-Region kicker for Region 8-AAAAA.

When asked about his favorite moment as a Tiger, it took only a second before Cohran brought up how he joined the team..

“My freshman year, I didn’t think about kicking at all. I just wanted to stick to soccer,” Cohran said. “But, Coach Fortson recruited me. I came out and I just did good at what I was doing.”

Elijah Slidell — Mount Union University

Elijah Slidell signed to Mount Union during Alcovy's National Signing Day. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Alcovy senior Elijah Slidell made his move to Mount Union University official Wednesday morning at the Tigers’ National Signing Day ceremony.

Slidell signed alongside 11 of his teammates in what proved to be Alcovy’s biggest signing class to date.

By the end of the ceremony, Slidell had experienced a plethora of emotions.

“I was nervous , excited, everything,” Slidell said.

Slidell lined up as a linebacker during his Alcovy career.

During his recruitment process, Slidell noted that assistant coach and recruitment director Nafis Pickett played a big role in helping him get to the next level.

“Coach Pickett got the offer for me,” Slidell said. “I haven’t visited the school yet but they promised great things and they look good.”

Wednesday’s signing was not something Slidell always saw coming, but it made the moment even sweeter for the senior.

“I just never thought I would be able to go to the next level,” Slidell said. “So that excites me in a way. And my brother, he was always playing football so that motivated me to keep playing.”

Slidell also expressed how much his teammates meant to him and how some of his favorite moments were alongside them.

“Just being with the team,” Slidell siad. “Even in the weight room, those were great times. Being on the field with them or even doing things outside of football.”

Trensten Coleman — Knox College

Trensten Coleman signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Knox College. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Trensten Coleman signed to Knox College during Alcovy’s National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday in the Tigers’ auditorium.

Coleman signed alongside many teammates in what was a special day for the senior.

“I am just happy to be able to sign and go to college, this has always been a dream for me. I am happy to be here and celebrate this day,” Coleman said.

During his meetings with the team and the college, the environment was at the forefront of Coleman's decision.

“It is more so the environment and the culture,” Coleman said. “It matches the type of person I am. Obviously, I am going to go somewhere where I feel welcomed. I just felt like it would be a good place for me to go.”

Coleman spent time at linebacker and tight end during his Alcovy career.

Looking back on his time as a Tiger, building connections with his teammates were some of his favorite moments.

“Building the bond with the guys we had,” Coleman said. “They aren’t just my teammates, they are my brothers in a way. Just building that bond and being able to play alongside them is something I enjoyed doing.”

Jacob Kitchens — Andrew College

Senior Jacob Kitchens signed to Andrew College on National Signing Day. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Alcovy senior Jacob Kitchens made his signing official on Wednesday to join the Andrew College football program.

Kitchens was one of 12 Alcovy seniors that signed during the Tigers’ National Signing Day event.

Although the morning was full of a variety of emotions, Kitchens shared his excitement about being able to play college football.

“I was nervous, but first I was excited,” Kitchens said. “I am just blessed to have an opportunity to play at the next level, which a lot of people don’t get to do. I am glad that with God I am able to do it.”

For Kitchens, playing as a freshman played a big part in him choosing to become a Fighting Tiger.

“What led me is that I would have a starting spot,” Kitchens said. “Their first year they went 5-2, and this year they are looking to go 10-0. With coach [Nick] Garrett, I am really bought in, I think we will be able to do it.”

Additionally, Kitchens also spoke about the benefits of the opportunity outside of the football field.

“[It helps] to be able to further my academic career so I can get a degree, and to be able to provide for my family,” Kitchens said.

During his high school career, Kitchens spent most of his time as the Tiger’s long snapper as well as a center.

In reflection of his time at Alcovy, a win over a local rival this season is what Kitchens labeled as his most memorable moment.

“My favorite moment would probably be this year when we played Rockdale and we won in overtime,” Kitchens said. “That has to be my favorite moment.”

Cardarius Dowell — Coffeyville

Cardarius Dowell signed to play at Coffeyville Community College. - photo by Garrett Pitts

On Wednesday, Alcovy defensive lineman Cardarius Dowell officially signed to play for the Coffeyville Red Ravens.

Dowell signed alongside many of his teammates during Alcovy’s National Signing Day ceremony.

In fact, Dowell’s signing meant that three of the Tigers’ defensive lineman signed to play at the next level. Fellow seniors Tim Griffin(Cincinnati) and Jaksyn Blackman(Columbus State) signed, too.

After the ceremony, Dowell shared his emotions on the day he signed to play college football.

“I am filled with profound excitement. I wanted to cry, actually,” Dowell said. “All of my friends and family were out here, it is a blessing.”

Dowell ended his Alcovy career as a two-time All-Region Honorable Mention.

Throughout the recruitment process, Dowell shared that the Red Ravens program seemed like the right place for him to be.

However, the senior noted that he is intentional about reaching out and thanking the other colleges that extended him offers.

“I just felt like it was the best decision for me to pursue my career,” Dowell said. “No hard feelings to any of the other colleges. I am planning on calling them all to make sure everything is cool.”

With his Tigers career now past him, Dowell spoke about his favorite moment in the yellow and black before he heads to Coffeyville, Kan.

“Weight room, locker room, [and the] field — all the time I spent with the guys,” Dowell said. “I am going to miss them, we are always going to be in touch.”

Jeremiah Heard — Texas College

Alcovy's Jeremiah Heard signed to Texas College during the Tigers' National Signing Day ceremony. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Jeremiah Heard officially signed to join the Texas College football program Wednesday during Alcovy’s National Signing Day ceremony.

Heard, who played a pivotal role as a lineman for the Tigers, shared his thoughts on the day he made it official.

“It was an exciting day, I was happy,” Heard said. “I pulled through, family and friends helped.”

As to why he chose to sign with Texas College, things such as the atmosphere, the coaching style and the location played big parts in his choice.

“I liked the coaches, the atmosphere and the school,” Heard said. “I always wanted to go to Texas.”

Through his four-year Alcovy career, Heard has had his fair share of accolades.

Heard is a three-time All-Region Honorable Mention at the offensive line position.

When looking back on his career, Heard spoke about what season he enjoyed the most.

“Freshman year, my favorite year,” Heard said. “I like all my years, but that year I had really good chemistry with the team. I love these boys.”

Jaksyn Blackman — Columbus State University

On National Signing Day, Alcovy's Jaksyn Blackman signed to play at Columbus State University. - photo by Garrett Pitts

During Alcovy’s National Signing Day event, senior Jaksyn Blackman signed to continue his football career at Columbus State University.

Blackman was one of 12 Tigers to sign on Wednesday and was one of three that signed to play for the Cougars, as he joined Zavier Smith and Chris Peters.

Following the signing, Blackman shared what emotions he experienced.

“I was scared, just excited mostly,” Blackman said. “Just being up there with all my teammates and my friends. Honestly, it was just cool.”

During his visits to the in-state school, the environment of the campus and the program stood out to the senior. Additionally, the people within the program took extra measures to help Blackman with the other things that come with enrolling in college.

“Honestly, I loved the campus and I loved the atmosphere,” Blackman said. “I loved how everyone was lively. Since I went there, everyone just showed me love and everyone was seeing what would be the best route for me and time to help me find my major and things like that.”

Blackman was one of the key starters on the Tigers’ defensive line, alongside Tim Griffin and Cardarius Dowell — two teammates that also signed to play college football.

Throughout his Alcovy career, Blackman shared that his favorite moment was actually his last in a Tigers’ uniform.

“It was the Loganville game. My last game,” Blackman said. “It was really sentimental. That was probably one of my best games with how hard I had to fight and just how hard it was to play it out. Even though we didn;t come out with the victory, we still did what we were supposed to do and we still did our thing as a team.”

Zavier Smith — Columbus State University

Alcovy's Zavier Smith penned his letter of intent to play at Columbus State University. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Alcovy’s Zavier Smith put pen to paper Wednesday morning as he signed to play football at Columbus State University.

Smith decided to stay in-state, as he is set to join the Cougars’ football program alongside teammates Jaksyn Blackman and Chris Peters.

Following the signing, Smith stressed that he is already eager to get to work with his new team.

“Man, I am just excited and ready to get to work in Columbus,” Smith said. “I have my teammates with me, two of my teammates signed to Columbus too.I am just ready to get to work.”

Smith noted that the way he was treated on his visits and how the program received him were major factors in him choosing Columbus State.

“They just welcomed me with open arms,” Smith said. “I already connected with eight guys there. [I’m just] ready to work.”

Smith was a starter for the Tigers on defense and played in multiple spots.

By the end of his final season, Smith was named as an All-Region Honorable Mention.

When asked about what excites him the most about being able to play football at the next level, Smith kept it simple.

“Just doing everything with team effort,” Smith said.