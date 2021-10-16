PREP FOOTBALL: Alcovy thumps Grovetown in Region 3-AAAAAA showdown

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Alcovy Tigers made themselves right at home on Friday night with a 43-20 victory over region foe, Grovetown.

It was evident that Friday was the first true home game the Tigers have had so far this season.

Just four minutes into the game, Tristan Mayweather crossed the goal line to give Alcovy the lead- a lead they would never relinquish.

Mayweather’s score would be the first of many as the Tigers crossed the goal line at least once per quarter.

The opening frame of action ended with a highlight reel-type play by Jamel Johnson.

Johnson sprinted down the field for an 80-yard score giving Alcovy a 20-0 advantage at the end of the first 12 minutes.

In the second quarter, the fireworks continued.

With less than 50 seconds to go before halftime, Mathias Height scored from six yards out, extending Alcovy’s lead 26-0.

Grovetown didn’t let not scoring a point in the first half get it down, though.

Not even a minute into the second half, Grovetown broke the Tigers’ shutout by scoring a touchdown of its own. That started a 20-point third quarter Grovetown was able to put together.

But the Tigers weren’t fazed at all.

Alcovy continued scoring points and preserved its crucial region victory. Mayweather sealed the win with another score to give the Tigers its definitive 23-point advantage.

Friday’s win seemed to be a nice refresher for Alcovy following back-to-back brutal road trips to Lowndes and Colquitt County. By defeating Grovetown, the Tigers improve to 2-4 overall and remain perfect in Region 3-AAAAAA with a 2-0 region record.

Alcovy returns to the road next week with a matchup against Lakeside High School in Evans.

Sports Editor Phillip B. Hubbard contributed to this report.