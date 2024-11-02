Alcovy's offense halts as Tigers drop season finale to Loganville 30-7

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Tigers finished the season with a tough loss against Loganville as Alcovy lost by a final score of 30-7.

The bright spot for the Tigers was right at the start; Kadean Booker returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game.

After that, the game was all defense. Alcovy did not turn the ball over, but could not get the ball down the field. Loganville struggled as well, and had two turnovers.

The first of those came from a Willie Norris strip. Jacob Henderson picked off a pass on the following possession, but unfortunately neither resulted in points.

Alcovy led with the same 7-0 scoreline that they had earned in the first 10 seconds of the game.

“There was too much three-and-out offense,” head coach Spencer Fortson said. "It made the defense tired and eventually the wind caught on and they couldn't keep up.”

The Tigers held that lead until the clock expired in the third quarter, giving up a rushing touchdown. What should have been a successful goal line stand for Alcovy ended up being a massive momentum swing in favor of Loganville.

Missed tackles throughout the drive accumulated and allowed Loganville to attempt a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Another mistake plagued the Tigers on the ensuing kickoff, giving them poor field position. The drive ended before it started, and Loganville earned a safety and its first lead of the game.

Too many short offensive possessions and too little yardage repeatedly put the Alcovy defense on the field, and unsurprisingly, they ran out of steam in the fourth quarter.

“We had the momentum early, but we got behind the sticks and couldn't put it together,” Fortson said. “We couldn't be consistent and that got us.”

Loganville’s run game came alive and the Alcovy defense conceded on back-to-back possessions after the safety.

This game was the last of the season for the Tigers, regardless of the result as Alcovy is outside of the top four in region play. The final score was not indicative of how well the Tigers defense played, but the Red Devils ultimately pulled away.

“Hopefully the younger guys saw what they need to do for next season to make sure they continue to improve because we'll be back,” Fortson said.

The off-season starts now for Alcovy football, but the coaches are going to do their best to be ready next fall.

Alcovy’s season concludes with a 2-8 record that saw the Tigers finish 1-5 in Region 8-AAAAA play.