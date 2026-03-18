2025-26 All-Cov News Boys Basketball

With the boys basketball season in the rear-view, it is time to reflect on individuals who stood out on the court in 2025-26.

In total, 24 county-area athletes were recognized in this year’s All-Cov News Boys Basketball Team

Most Valuable Player — Christian Gatewood(Eastside)

Region 8-AAAA First Team

14 points per game(Team-High)

10 rebounds per game(Team-High)

4 blocks per game(Team-High)

Defensive Player of the Year — Cayden Young(Newton)

Region 4-AAAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Region 4-AAAAAA First Team

7.4 points per game

54% field goal percentage(Team-High)

7.4 rebounds per game(Team-High)

2.1 blocks per game(Team-High)

Breakout Player of the Year — Roman Sullivan(Eastside)

Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention

10 points per game

4 rebounds per game

1.5 steals per game

40% three-point percentage(Team-High)

Coach of the Year — Dorrian Randolph(Eastside)

21-9 Record

2nd Place in Region 8-AAAA(9-3)

9-2 Record at Home

Class AAAA Sweet 16 appearance

First Team

Jared White(Newton)

Region 4-AAAAAA First Team

15.3 points per game(Team-High)

3.8 rebounds per game

1.7 steals per game

32.4% Three-Point Percentage(Team-High)

Le’Son Nelson(Social Circle)

Region 4A-Division 1 First Team

12.3 points per game(Team-High)

6.2 rebounds per game(Team-High)

1.6 assists per game

Mekhi Hamlin(Alcovy)

Region 8-AAAAA First Team

13.6 points per game(Team-High)

3.8 rebounds per game(Team-High)

3.2 assists per game(Team-High)

TJ Sands(Newton)

Region 4-AAAAAA All-Defensive Team

10.8 points per game

6.9 rebounds per game

1.2 steals per game

Josiah Johnson(Eastside)

Region 8-AAAA First Team

10 points per game

6 rebounds per game

3 assists per game(Team-High)

2.5 steals per game(Team-High)

Second Team

Jevon Sullivan(Eastside)

Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention

11 points per game

3 rebounds per game

2 steals per game

Antione Graves(Alcovy)

12.4 points per game

1.4 rebounds per game

Damien Phelps(Social Circle)

Region 4A-Division 1 Honorable Mention

10.2 points per game

4.2 rebounds per game

1.3 steals per game

0.6 blocks per game(Team-High)

Kingston Clahar(Newton)

Region 4-AAAAAA Honorable Mention

8.5 points per game

3.2 rebounds per game

1.8 assists per game

1.8 steals per game(Team-High)

Jakori Pienelle(Alcovy)

9.5 points per game

1.0 rebound per game

Rising Stars

Mekhi Hamlin(So. — Alcovy)

Region 8-AAAAA First Team

13.6 points per game(Team-High)

3.8 rebounds per game(Team-High)

3.2 assists per game(Team-High)

Roman Sullivan(So. — Eastside)

Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention

10 points per game

4 rebounds per game

1.5 steals per game

40% three-point percentage(Team-High)

Kingston Clahar(Fr. — Newton)





Region 4-AAAAAA Honorable Mention



8.5 points per game

3.2 rebounds per game

1.8 assists per game

1.8 steals per game(Team-High)

Keanu Crump(So. — Social Circle)

Region 4A-Division 1 Honorable Mention

9.4 points per game

4.7 rebounds per game

65% Field Goal Percentage(Team-High)

Emmanuel Wilder(So. — Newton)

2.0 points per game

2.9 rebounds per game

Honorable Mentions

Alcovy:

Kellin Hendrix

7.8 points per game

2.3 rebounds per game

Jamari Willis

4.2 points per game

3.4 rebounds per game

Eastside:

Iverson Freeman

Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention

8 points per game

3 rebounds per game

2.5 assists per game

Jordan Poole

Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention

6 points per game

4 rebounds per game

Newton:

Braylon Miller

4.8 points per game

3.2 rebounds per game

1.7 assists per game

Jayden Scott

3.8 points per game

2.2 rebounds per game

3.6 assists per game(Team-High)

Social Circle:

Keanu Crump

Region 4A-Division 1 Honorable Mention

9.4 points per game

4.7 rebounds per game

65% Field Goal Percentage(Team-High)

Braylon Dennis

Region 4A-Division 1 Honorable Mention

8.2 points per game

1.8 assists per game(Team-High)

1.7 steals per game(Team-High)

Tivan Branch

6.4 points per game

2.7 rebounds per game

1.4 steals per game