2025-26 All-Cov News Boys Basketball

With the boys basketball season in the rear-view, it is time to reflect on individuals who stood out on the court in 2025-26.
In total, 24 county-area athletes were recognized in this year’s All-Cov News Boys Basketball Team
Most Valuable Player — Christian Gatewood(Eastside)
Region 8-AAAA First Team
14 points per game(Team-High)
10 rebounds per game(Team-High)
4 blocks per game(Team-High)
Defensive Player of the Year — Cayden Young(Newton)
Region 4-AAAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Region 4-AAAAAA First Team
7.4 points per game
54% field goal percentage(Team-High)
7.4 rebounds per game(Team-High)
2.1 blocks per game(Team-High)
Breakout Player of the Year — Roman Sullivan(Eastside)
Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention
10 points per game
4 rebounds per game
1.5 steals per game
40% three-point percentage(Team-High)
Coach of the Year — Dorrian Randolph(Eastside)
21-9 Record
2nd Place in Region 8-AAAA(9-3)
9-2 Record at Home
Class AAAA Sweet 16 appearance
First Team
Jared White(Newton)
Region 4-AAAAAA First Team
15.3 points per game(Team-High)
3.8 rebounds per game
1.7 steals per game
32.4% Three-Point Percentage(Team-High)
Le’Son Nelson(Social Circle)
Region 4A-Division 1 First Team
12.3 points per game(Team-High)
6.2 rebounds per game(Team-High)
1.6 assists per game
Mekhi Hamlin(Alcovy)
Region 8-AAAAA First Team
13.6 points per game(Team-High)
3.8 rebounds per game(Team-High)
3.2 assists per game(Team-High)
TJ Sands(Newton)
Region 4-AAAAAA All-Defensive Team
10.8 points per game
6.9 rebounds per game
1.2 steals per game
Josiah Johnson(Eastside)
Region 8-AAAA First Team
10 points per game
6 rebounds per game
3 assists per game(Team-High)
2.5 steals per game(Team-High)
Second Team
Jevon Sullivan(Eastside)
Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention
11 points per game
3 rebounds per game
2 steals per game
Antione Graves(Alcovy)
12.4 points per game
1.4 rebounds per game
Damien Phelps(Social Circle)
Region 4A-Division 1 Honorable Mention
10.2 points per game
4.2 rebounds per game
1.3 steals per game
0.6 blocks per game(Team-High)
Kingston Clahar(Newton)
Region 4-AAAAAA Honorable Mention
8.5 points per game
3.2 rebounds per game
1.8 assists per game
1.8 steals per game(Team-High)
Jakori Pienelle(Alcovy)
9.5 points per game
1.0 rebound per game
Rising Stars
Mekhi Hamlin(So. — Alcovy)
Region 8-AAAAA First Team
13.6 points per game(Team-High)
3.8 rebounds per game(Team-High)
3.2 assists per game(Team-High)
Roman Sullivan(So. — Eastside)
Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention
10 points per game
4 rebounds per game
1.5 steals per game
40% three-point percentage(Team-High)
Kingston Clahar(Fr. — Newton)
Region 4-AAAAAA Honorable Mention
8.5 points per game
3.2 rebounds per game
1.8 assists per game
1.8 steals per game(Team-High)
Keanu Crump(So. — Social Circle)
Region 4A-Division 1 Honorable Mention
9.4 points per game
4.7 rebounds per game
65% Field Goal Percentage(Team-High)
Emmanuel Wilder(So. — Newton)
2.0 points per game
2.9 rebounds per game
Honorable Mentions
Alcovy:
Kellin Hendrix
7.8 points per game
2.3 rebounds per game
Jamari Willis
4.2 points per game
3.4 rebounds per game
Eastside:
Iverson Freeman
Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention
8 points per game
3 rebounds per game
2.5 assists per game
Jordan Poole
Region 8-AAAA Honorable Mention
6 points per game
4 rebounds per game
Newton:
Braylon Miller
4.8 points per game
3.2 rebounds per game
1.7 assists per game
Jayden Scott
3.8 points per game
2.2 rebounds per game
3.6 assists per game(Team-High)
Social Circle:
Keanu Crump
Region 4A-Division 1 Honorable Mention
9.4 points per game
4.7 rebounds per game
65% Field Goal Percentage(Team-High)
Braylon Dennis
Region 4A-Division 1 Honorable Mention
8.2 points per game
1.8 assists per game(Team-High)
1.7 steals per game(Team-High)
Tivan Branch
6.4 points per game
2.7 rebounds per game
1.4 steals per game