STRICKLAND: Week Eight Under the Gold Dome

We’ve officially reached one of the biggest milestones of the legislative session—Crossover Day. This marks the final opportunity for bills to pass out of their original chamber and remain eligible to become law before the session ends. It’s a fast-paced, high-stakes time under the Gold Dome, and this week was no exception. With the session winding down, our focus now shifts to working with the House to finalize these bills.

Every parent deserves peace of mind knowing their child is safe at school. That’s why Senate Republicans have made school safety a major priority this session. We’ve passed three significant bills that take proactive steps to keep our students and educators secure. SB 17 requires all schools to install mobile panic alert systems and provide school mapping data to law enforcement. In an emergency, every second counts. We can prevent tragedies and protect lives by reducing response times and giving first responders better information. SB 61 ensures that juveniles charged with attempted murder or terroristic threats against a school will be prosecuted as adults. We cannot afford to treat these serious crimes lightly. This bill sends a strong message—schools are places of learning, not places of fear.

SB 179 requires students’ academic and disciplinary records to be sent within ten days when they transfer to a new school. Parents or guardians must also be notified within five days. This helps ensure that schools know of any past behavior concerns and can provide the necessary support and oversight. These common-sense policies strengthen our schools’ ability to keep students safe while ensuring we remain vigilant against potential threats.

We know that access to quality education is the foundation of success. That’s why Senate Republicans have passed key bills to expand opportunities for students of all backgrounds this session. SB 85, the Georgia Foster Care Scholarship Act, provides additional financial aid for foster youth who want to pursue higher education. Foster children face significant hurdles, and this bill helps ensure they have access to the funding they need to build a bright future. SB 20 encourages more veterinarians to practice in Georgia by offering student loan repayment in exchange for three years of work in shelter medicine or nonprofit spay and neuter clinics. This will help rural areas with a growing backlog of low-cost pet care services and ensure Georgians can access affordable veterinary care.

Above all, protecting Georgia’s children remains a top priority. SB 110 modernizes Georgia’s neglect laws, ensuring that parents can allow their children appropriate independence without fear of unnecessary government interference. Parents should be able to raise their kids without the government stepping in unless there’s a genuine safety concern. SB 245 expands grandparents’ rights, allowing them to request changes to visitation orders. Grandparents play an essential role in children’s lives, and this bill ensures they can maintain those critical relationships. SB 259, “Ridge’s Law,” ensures that parents facing false allegations of child abuse or neglect can seek a second medical opinion before losing custody. Families have been wrongly separated because of misdiagnosed conditions, and this bill provides them with critical legal safeguards.

I was honored to support SB 207, which streamlines the occupational licensing process for individuals with criminal records. With one in six Georgia jobs requiring a license, this bill ensures clearer, more consistent guidelines to encourage workforce reentry and strengthen our economy.

Additionally, I introduced SR 342, establishing the Senate Study Committee on Certified Peer Specialists, Addiction Recovery Programs, and Protocols. As substance use disorders and mental health challenges rise, this committee will explore peer-led solutions to support recovery and improve outcomes for those affected. Every community deserves access to effective treatment and second chances.

Additionally, the Senate voted to approve the House’s amendments to the 2025 amended fiscal year budget. This budget increases funding for the Department of Corrections to support law enforcement and public safety, while also maintaining funding for hurricane relief efforts. On Thursday, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed the amended budget into law to help families and small businesses across Georgia recover and rebuild.

As we enter the final stretch of the legislative session, I encourage you to reach out with any questions, concerns, or input. I look forward to pushing for legislation that strengthens our communities, upholds our values, and ensures a brighter future for all Georgians.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached at (404) 463-6598 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.