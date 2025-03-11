VELIOTIS: We Knead Bread, All of Us

In the Bible, bread is mentioned 492 times and in the Lord’s Prayer, the third line is “give us this day our daily bread.” This is petitioning God, in addition to our food, to provide the necessities to sustain life. Jesus said “I am the Bread of Life” which is the word of God. When Jesus was in the desert, he was tempted by Satan to turn rocks into bread. Jesus replied, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God,” Matthew 4:4. References to bread in the Bible represent God’s sustenance, presence, and power. When Jesus turned two fishes and five loaves into enough food to feed 5,000 people, it was symbolizing the word of God to nourish the people.

Aside from the religious significance of bread, it is also a symbol of culture, history, anthropology, hunger, wealth, war, and peace. The French Revolution was caused by the lack of bread. The poor masses were starving and marched upon the palace shouting for bread (food) while the royals partied lavishly, which caused their downfall.

What is bread scientifically, but carbohydrate, protein, fat, and water? What are the health benefits of eating bread? It can lower blood sugar, aid in digestion, prevent constipation, increase energy levels and keep you feeling full for a longer time.

When I was living in Greece in 1976, I decided to give up bread to lose some post-baby fat. My mother-in-law was stunned, exclaiming “how can you live without bread?!”

Bread is convenient, relatively inexpensive, and there is so much you can make with it. Bread was mainly baked at home until 1928, when machines able to produce and slice bread were invented. The new Wonder-Cut Bread ads bragged, “it’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.” Have you ever been called that?

Before the recent invasion from Russia, the Ukraine was the bread basket of Europe, with endless wheat fields. Wheat is even represented on their flag with a huge yellow stripe, topped with a blue stripe for the sky. Devotion to bread is in their DNA.

Germany exports more bread than any other country. They have 3,200 officially recognized types of bread, and UNESCO declares that bread is an intangible cultural heritage which sustains their culture.

The 1925 hymn, “Let us Break Bread Together,” speaks of the spiritual community of sharing, healing, and prayer. Many say that blessed food is more nourishing for the body (and soul).

Every state has a signature state bread, and in 2024, our state legislation is proposing to make cornbread the official state bread of Georgia. What do you think about that?

In the 11th century, poet Omar Khayyam penned the line “a loaf of bread, a jug of wine, and thou.” How romantic! Austin O’ Malley wrote “knowledge is flour, but wisdom is bread”.

If you can, eat home-baked bread or artisanal bread from a local bakery, not bread in a plastic bag, full of extra fats and sugars, chemicals, even gas to fluff up the bag.

So, to wrap it up, (paper, not plastic) the world-wide bread market is worth 335 billion dollars. That’s a lot of dough $$$! Bake on!

