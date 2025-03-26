STRICKLAND: Week Ten Under the Gold Dome

Ten weeks into the 2025 Legislative Session, we reached several major milestones, delivering real results for our farmers, job creators and hardworking Georgians.

We’re also making sure you keep more of what you earn. The Senate just passed a major tax cut, House Bill 111, that lowers the state income tax, putting real money back in your pockets year after year. On top of that, we’re providing a one-time rebate through the passage of House Bill 112 to help families cover the rising costs of groceries, gas, and other essentials. Whether it’s helping you invest in your farm, support your small business, or simply make ends meet, these tax cuts are about giving you more financial freedom, and both bills are now on their way to Governor Kemp’s desk, fulfilling yet another promise to ease the financial burden on Georgia families.

On the legislative front, I am carrying House Bill 325 to address stalking within the state’s National Guard. HB 325 would allow military judges to issue protective orders that prohibit contact between specific members of the state militia when one member of the militia has been accused of stalking by another member. This bill is necessary to protect stalking victims while still guaranteeing the alleged perpetrator has due process and may provide a defense.

I’m also carrying HB 288 to further regulate Giglio lists, which are compilations of the names of law enforcement officers who have been accused of misconduct or otherwise potentially discredited as witnesses. This legislation requires prosecuting attorneys to provide notice of questioning a peace officer’s credibility and the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council to review the factual basis for including the officer on a Giglio list. I am also pleased that the bill allows the peace officer to submit a request to reconsider the placement of their name on the Giglio list, promoting accountability and transparency from all parties. Ethics violations are very significant in the court of law, and HB 288 helps strengthen the integrity of our judicial system. I look forward to presenting both HB 325 and HB 288 on the Senate floor in the coming weeks.

With just two weeks remaining in this legislative session, I encourage everyone to stay engaged and visit the Gold Dome to see the legislative process in action. If you have questions, concerns, or ideas, please don’t hesitate to contact my office. Serving the 42nd Senate District under the Gold Dome is an honor.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached at (404) 463-6598 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.