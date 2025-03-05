STRICKLAND: Week Seven Under the Gold Dome

Crossover Day—the deadline for bills to pass out of their original chamber and stay in consideration for this session—is quickly approaching, with committee hearings and legislative debates in full swing.

This week, we passed HB 67, the Senate’s version of the 2025 amended fiscal year budget. With these appropriations, we’re returning hard-earned money to state taxpayers—providing $250 refunds for single filers, $375 for heads of households, and $500 for married joint filers—all made possible by Georgia’s strong conservative financial stewardship. Investments in education and workforce development include $50 million in school security grants, salary increases for Pre-K teachers and funding for college career academies. This budget is a commitment to Georgia’s working families, rural communities and conservative principles—returning money to taxpayers while making targeted investments to keep our state strong and prosperous for future generations.

Most importantly, this budget prioritizes help for those still recovering from Hurricane Helene, a storm that tore through Georgia over 100 days ago. Many of our rural communities—farmers, small businesses and families—are still waiting for relief to repair the damage from this generational storm. The Senate’s budget includes essential funding to help these Georgians get back on their feet by adding $50 million to the Governor’s Emergency Fund to support recovery efforts. These funds will help families, farmers and businesses rebuild, covering debris removal, housing expenses and hazard mitigation efforts. An additional $50 million will support Georgia farmers and timber producers through the Georgia Development Authority, bringing the total investment in agriculture recovery to $300 million. We also included $15 million to support nonprofit organizations aiding storm victims and $15.6 million to help stabilize rural hospitals in disaster-affected areas. We must continue to ensure that when disaster strikes, our citizens aren’t left waiting for relief while bureaucratic red tape slows down recovery, and this carefully crafted amended budget is a testament to those efforts.

We also successfully passed Senate Bill 28, the “Red Tape Rollback Act of 2025.” This legislation takes a hard look at the regulations that have piled up over the years and ensures they still serve their intended purpose. For too long, government overreach has placed an unfair burden on small businesses, farmers, and job creators—the backbone of our economy. SB 28 requires a small business impact analysis for future legislation and economic impact reviews for any new rules costing the state more than $1 million over five years. Simply put, this bill ensures that Georgia remains a low-tax, business-friendly state where people can provide for their families—without being strangled by government bureaucracy.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 79, the “Fentanyl Eradication and Reduction (FEAR) Act.” This bill strengthens penalties for those who possess, distribute, or manufacture fentanyl, a drug that is devastating communities across Georgia.

Fentanyl is not just another illegal drug—it is a lethal poison that is killing our loved ones at an alarming rate. Last year, Austin’s Law increased penalties for fentanyl distribution, and SB 79 builds on that by tightening restrictions and cracking down on traffickers. We must do everything in our power to keep these dangerous substances out of our communities and protect our children from those who would do them harm.

This week, two sponsored two key bills I’ve authored passed through the Senate Committee on Judiciary. SB 132 ensures that individuals accused of a crime receive a hearing before undergoing a mental competency evaluation, protecting their rights and preventing unnecessary delays. SB 207 establishes clear licensing standards for individuals with criminal records seeking occupational licenses. With one in six jobs in Georgia requiring a license, inconsistent rules make it difficult for many to reenter the workforce. SB 207 helps remove these barriers, providing a path to reintegration and economic independence. Both bills reflect my commitment to limited government, personal responsibility, and policies that strengthen our communities.

I was honored to welcome the Council of Superior Court Judges to the Capitol on Thursday. This organization provides our courts with critical administrative, research, and communication support, ensuring Georgia’s judicial system runs efficiently. Recognizing the hardworking Georgians who make our state great is always a privilege.

As we move into the second half of the legislative session, I encourage you to reach out with any questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued support, and I look forward to updating you on our progress in the weeks ahead.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached at (404) 463-6598 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.