STRICKLAND: Week Five Under the Gold Dome

Five weeks into the Legislative Session, the Senate remains hard at work protecting Georgia families, safeguarding taxpayer dollars and upholding our conservative values. This week, Senate members met in their respective Appropriations Subcommittees to discuss the House’s budgetary recommendations. I was pleased to serve on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Judicial to discuss budget requests from the state judiciary. Our primary focus in this meeting was the ratio of cases to prosecutor and cases to public defender in the newly split Coweta and West Georgia Judicial Circuits. In the coming weeks, we will continue fine-tuning the budget to ensure that taxpayer money is spent wisely and efficiently for the benefit of all Georgians.

Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy (R–Macon) has introduced Senate Bill 123 to address the growing issue of chronic absenteeism in Georgia schools. The number of students missing 10 percent or more school days has doubled in recent years, leaving nearly 360,000 young people at a disadvantage. SB 123 will ensure schools proactively identify and support at-risk students while prohibiting expulsion solely due to absenteeism. This legislation is necessary to strengthen our education system and ensure that Georgia’s children have every opportunity to succeed.

Senate Republicans continue to lead the fight for policies that protect Georgia families and uphold the rule of law. Two key bills, both sponsored by Sen. Blake Tillery (R–Vidalia), have now passed the Senate and are moving to the House for consideration:

· SB 21 ensures local government officials can be held accountable if they violate Georgia’s ban on sanctuary city policies. This is a necessary step to keep our communities safe and enforce immigration laws at the state level.

· SB 39 prevents taxpayer dollars from funding gender-affirming procedures through the state health benefit plan and prohibits state-associated healthcare facilities from offering such services. Our tax dollars should not be used to push radical policies.

As we advanced conservative priorities, I was proud to see my legislation, SB 89 bill pass out of the Senate Finance Committee. This legislation stems from the Senate Study Committee on Access to Affordable Childcare, which I chaired during the interim. SB 89 increases the tax credit for certain childcare expenses to 40% of the federal credit, introduces a new credit for taxpayers with children under seven, and raises the cap on employer childcare tax credits from 50% to 75%. Access to affordable childcare is a bipartisan issue, and I appreciate my Democratic colleagues’ support in moving this bill closer to a Senate vote.

This week, I was also pleased to recognize February 12, 2025, as After School Day at the Capitol. We welcomed organizations like the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network, the Boys & Girls Clubs, and Camp Twin Lakes to honor their contributions. Supporting those who serve our young people and families is always a privilege, and I am grateful for their work across our state.

I encourage students to apply for the Senate Page Program. Spots are filling up quickly, so if you know a student who may be interested, they can apply on the Senate website here.

As always, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the 42nd Senate District. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or ideas.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached at (404) 463-6598 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.