OP-ED: Preparing for the 2025-2026 School Year

The Covington News received the following letter from Superintendent of Newton County Schools, Dr. Duke Bradley III.

Dear Newton County Schools Families,

The countdown is on! In just a few weeks, we will welcome our students back for the start of the 2025–2026 school year. Monday, August 4, marks the first day of school, and we are already hard at work preparing for a successful year.

In fact, our schools are already buzzing with activity. Administrators have returned from summer break and are actively working with their teams to ensure a smooth and organized start for students and staff alike. Across the district, there is a shared sense of energy and anticipation, and we are eager to begin the work of supporting our students growth and development.

STAY CONNECTED; STAY INFORMED

In the weeks leading up to the first day of school, you can expect to receive regular communication from our district to help you and your family get ready. If you are the parent of a current Newton County Schools student, please be sure to check your email regularly for important updates. I also encourage you to follow Newton County Schools on our social media platforms:

Facebook (@NewtonCountySchools)

X (@NewtonCoSchools)

Instagram (@NewtonCountySchools)

YouTube (@NewtonCountySchools)

LinkedIn (@Newton-County-School-System)

On each of these, we will share helpful tips, information, and reminders. We also encourage you to visit our website at www.newtoncountyschools.org which includes additional information about our district and schools.

PREPARING FOR OPEN HOUSE

Of note, one key event to help you kick off the year is your child’s school Open House. These events provide a wonderful opportunity to meet teachers, receive class schedules, obtain school supply lists, speak to bus drivers, and gather bus route details – and so much more. Open House events are scheduled for the week prior to school starting.

If you are new to Newton County, we’re excited to welcome you to our community. Our website also contains information on new student registration dates and requirements, so please take a moment to review those resources if you haven’t already.

Again, please know how much we look forward to welcoming your family back for the start of the new school year. Please stay tuned for more updates - and in the meantime, enjoy the rest of your summer break.

Warm regards,

Duke