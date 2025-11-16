NEWTON'S NOTEBOOK: There’s still a lot to be thankful for

One of my biggest hot takes is that I feel the Christmas season is rushed. It’s not because I don’t enjoy it, but rather, it’s because that often means that Thanksgiving is overlooked.

Thanksgiving has traditionally been one of my favorite holidays. There’s nothing like getting together with your family and enjoying a meal that will send you into a food coma until the Monday after.

Over the years Thanksgiving has seen a lot of changes. I used to spend Thanksgiving lunch at my Mawmaw and Pop’s house along with my Mom’s side of the family. Later that day, we’d all go over to my Meme and Papa’s house with my Dad’s side of the family. In between that time period, I’d probably tear down around four or five plates, but never gain weight. I wish that was still the case.

But as time has gone on, several members on my Mom’s side of the family have passed away. My Papa has also passed away and my Meme is bedridden and in the nursing home with dementia. Just a few days ago, we also had to move my Pop (my grandfather on my Mom’s side) into a veterans home, as he too is battling with dementia.

There have also been great changes over the years. This will be my second Thanksgiving with my adorable niece, Millie. I also get to spend it with my two second cousins Addie and Oliver, who are four and one year old, respectively.

Most importantly, the biggest change I’ve experienced is to actually remember the reason for the season. There is so much that I have to be thankful for, and I’m gonna use this page in the Notebook to list some of those reasons out.

I’m thankful for my family, my friends and my amazing support system who push me to be the best version of myself everyday.

I’m thankful for the amazing staff that I work with here at The Covington News.

I’m thankful for the privilege to be The News’ managing editor, something that I don’t ever take for granted.

I’m thankful for all of the wonderful readers and subscribers who share kind words and constructive feedback about our paper.

I’m thankful that The News is significantly better now than it was the first time I wrote a Thanksgiving-related column.

I’m thankful for all of the great things I get to cover, like political campaigns, high school sports and human interest stories.

I’m thankful that I’ve been able to purchase a house on a 30-year mortgage instead of a 50-year mortgage.

I’m thankful for the Rotary Club of Covington and my fellow Rotarians, who have graciously welcomed me into their ranks.

I’m thankful for all of the men and women in law enforcement, armed forces and first responders.

I’m thankful that I live in a country where free press exists… Well, at least for now.

I’m thankful that newspapers in general still exist, and that’s coming from the guy who has a specialization in digital media production.

I’m thankful for the array of sports media shows that still exist that aren’t hot take factories.

And perhaps most important of all… I’m thankful to be in a position where I can be so thankful. That’s a mouthful, right?

There are a lot of people who are suffering right now. With the government shutdown, inflation, rise in cost of living and a host of other societal issues, I’m definitely one of the lucky ones.

No, I’m not rich in monetary status and, yes, I have my own problems like everyone else. But taking a step back, I’m rich in terms of personal happiness and being able to live freely. That’s not something that everyone has the luxury of saying.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.