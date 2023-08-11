LETTER: REVIVAL Conyers Street Gym & Baker Field

Dear Editor,

The 10 Places in Peril program is intended to highlight historic buildings and landmarks for rehabilitation. Conyers Street Gym & Baker Field sit in ruin. Now is the time to stand up for past, present and future generations. This landmark is considered part of the heart and soul of Covington’s Historic District & larger community.

Unfortunately, the doors to the gym were closed “temporarily” in 2016 with a promise that soon the gym would reopen. Water leaking into the building from roof issues that needed to be taken care of in 2016 still exist today. For nearly 100 years, this site has been used to enrich the lives of this community. Today, it is the only ballfield in the city where all are welcome to grab bats, balls and meet on the field for some good wholesome fun.

Luther Baker, son of Buddy Baker after whom Baker Field was named, remembers the 1930s gymnasium was constructed for the county school system with an indoor basketball court and an outdoor baseball field. “Rag Ball is how it all started; we broke too many windows with our old socks bound by electrical tape used for a ball and a bat made from a broom handle. Using new socks would get you switched but for the most part playing ball is what kept us out of trouble,” he chuckled. This was the dawn of Little League Baseball in Covington and for generations the gym was a place for Scouts, various classes, volleyball, indoor soccer, basketball and special needs events.

In 2021, the local housing authority spent $75,000 for renderings and plans of a mixed-use development intended to turn the gym & field into apartments. Overwhelmingly, citizens signed petitions expressing opposition. The former city manager Scott Andrews stated, “It is clear Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field hold a special place in the hearts of our community members. City Council, the Mayor and City Leadership appreciate the history of the gym and field, which is why, we are currently exploring options to bring them up to the standards they deserve.” - Covington News, October 2021. Requests by citizens 2 years ago to tarp the building to prevent further damage have been ignored and to date, no known activity has been initiated.

Community support is strongly needed to increase the probability of the gym and field being nominated as one of the 10 Places in Peril for 2024. Together, we can prevent the demolition, improper use, or development and offer support of the last vestige the City of Covington offers for “pickup” games. This will help Citizens regain momentum and REVIVE the mission to SAVE BAKER FIELD & THE CONYERS STREET GYM where kids and adults still play almost daily.

Will you volunteer your time to raise or donate money to save the 1930s historic Conyers Street Gym & Baker Field? To participate, sign and use the comments section for sharing your memories of our city’s most precious landmark at www.savebakerfield.com

The Georgia Trust’s Places in Peril program seeks to identify and preserve historic sites threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development, or insensitive public policy. Learn more about 10 Places in Peril Saving Historic Sites visit: https://www.georgiatrust.org/our-programs/places-in-peril/

Sincerely,

Carla Ferry



