LETTER: Jim Tudor

Dear Editor,

As a volunteer for the American Red Cross focused on emergency response, I’ve seen how communities come together in a time of crisis. Everyday citizens become heroes, and local businesses and nonprofits mobilize to provide crucial supplies. The Maui wildfires have provided yet another example of Americans confronting horror with dedication and solidarity. At the request of the Red Cross, Anheuser Busch has delivered 16,000 cans of emergency water to recovery efforts in Maui. Those cans came from the Anheuser Busch plant in Colorado – one of two in the nation in that periodically pauses beer production to can emergency water supplies for the Red Cross. This summer, the Cartersville plant has produced more than 40,000 cans of emergency water for volunteer fire departments in rural areas throughout the state, including some in nearby Morgan County. As Americans dig deep to help the residents of Maui as they have for victims of other natural disasters, it’s a point of pride for our state that hard-working Georgians at the Anheuser Busch plant are always on the front lines of emergency preparedness.

To help people affected by disasters like fires, storms and countless other crises make a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief by, visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Sincerely,

Jim Tudor



