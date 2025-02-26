LETTER: Suzanne Hamner

Dear Editor,

What government genius thought it was a good idea to put an electric vehicle lithium-ion battery recycling plant in the middle of Covington, GA? The Ascend Elements plant has had 14 incidents since its opening in March 2023. That is 14 too many. And these incidents are more than “concerning”. Did anyone in government not learn from the Biolab, Inc. issues experienced by Conyers, GA?

This is a good example of leaping before you look. It is a new industry and certainly challenging, but locating this type of industry within city limits or near populated areas is dangerous. These batteries contain volatile electrolytes and can release toxic fluoride gas if involved in a fire. But, that is not the only danger. They can feature high percentages of hydrogen, and compounds of hydrogen fluoride, hydrogen chloride and hydrogen cyanide, as well as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and methane. Not to mention other dangerous chemicals.

An incident at that plant could result in an evacuation area greater than one mile in all directions depending on wind direction, close down an interstate and jeopardize the health of city and county residents. Moreover, it devalues property. Who wants to buy a home or property in an area that can be affected by a toxic cloud should an incident of that nature occur?

But, money always does the talking and it sure talked loud to the City of Covington government. Instead of researching themselves, they more than likely took the word of some company representative that threw money at the city to place a “Biolab, Inc. 2.0” in the community without thinking about the safety and health of residents in the county. Should an incident occur like at Biolab, Inc., the city and the company should be well insured for all the lawsuits.

Sincerely,

Suzanne Hamner

Oxford, GA

