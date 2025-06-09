JACKSON: From Newton High School, Alainah is eager for the ‘real world’

My name is Alainah Jackson, and I am a proud Top 10 graduate of the Newton High School Class of 2025 and a member of The Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School (ALANHS). Throughout my high school journey, I explored a variety of creative and academic pathways, including Theatre, Dance and Creative Writing. The fine arts have always been central to my life, helping shape my voice and passion for storytelling.

My love for performance began early. From third to ninth grade, I was part of The Arts Association, where I trained in both acting and dance. That foundation prepared me to enter ALANHS as a Theatre pathway student, where I took on leading roles such as Lorelle in Dreamgirls, Wednesday in The Addams Family, and Clairee in Steel Magnolias. I was honored to receive an All-Star Cast Member award for my performance as Mona Lisa in our One Act production of A Song For Coretta, which earned us a regional title. My junior year brought even more excitement when I became both a Regional and State Champion in GHSA Dramatic Interpretation. I ended my senior year on a high note by playing Dorothy in The Wiz—a dream role I’ll never forget.

Beyond the stage, I found purpose in dance and school spirit. As a majorette with the Newton High School Sound Factory and a member of Aries of Elegance, I learned discipline, teamwork and confidence. One of my proudest moments was representing my school as one of three dancers to perform in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

While performing has always been a passion, I discovered a deeper interest in storytelling through journalism and media. I created and produced Around The Ram Horn (ARH), one of NHS’s first student-run news shows. Serving as Executive Producer for two years, I led a team that brought news, student highlights and media education to our campus. It was through ARH that I found my love for journalism and began to explore career paths in News Media and Sports Communication.

In addition to my artistic and media work, I was an active member of Student Government Association, National Honor Society and Beta Club—experiences that taught me leadership, service, and academic responsibility.

This fall, I’ll be attending The University of Alabama, majoring in News Media with a concentration in Sports Media and Communication Studies, as well as Civic and Public Relations. Before college, I’m grateful to be working with The Covington News, where I’m gaining real-world experience in the field I plan to pursue.

Whether I’m telling stories on stage or in front of a camera, my goal remains the same: to inform, inspire, and uplift others. Hopefully one day, you’ll see Alainah Jackson reporting on your screen!

Alainah Jackson is a 2025 Top Ten graduate of Newton High School and will begin college at The University of Alabama this fall. For the summer of 2025, she is working with The Covington News as a correspondent. Email comments to news@covnews.com.