GRAHAM: Real headline should be what happened to 300,000 kids

Last week, President Donald Trump held a cabinet meeting coinciding with his first 100 days in office, and he asked cabinet members, government department heads if you will, to update him, the media and the public about what had been accomplished relative to the president’s agenda in their respective departments in these early days of his administration.

Of course, there were a lot of smiling faces in the room and why not? Every cabinet member could report the president’s agenda was being implemented at, no pun intended, warp speed. The accomplishments cited included the border already being all but closed to illegal immigrants. Government waste and fraudbeing eliminated at a signficant level with no fear of the pain and criticism that comes with it. Fentanyl was being taken off the street and bad guys were being put behind bars making our country safer than it has been since the previous administration.

All good stuff.

But the real news from the cabinet meeting, in my opinion anyway, and it’s shocking how the national news media has buried this lede or have simply ignored it all together, comes from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who should be making headlines everywhere for what he revealed.

After the obligatory thank you to the president for the kind of leadership he has provided during the first 100 days, which President Trump certainly deserves, Kennedy went on to count the elimination of his department’s role as a collaborator in child trafficking as one of his biggest accomplishments.

Yes, you read that right. During a cabinet meeting. Open to the media. Kennedy indicated under the Biden administration the government was a significant player in a child trafficking ring, pointing to the 300,000 children who are now missing after crossing the border with millions of other illegal aliens, as the previous administration’s victims.

These kids were trafficked for sex and for slavery, Kennedy went on to tell cabinet members.

“We have ended HHS, as the role as the vector — the principal vector in this country for child trafficking,” Kennedy said. “During the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking and for sex and for slavery. And, we have ended that, and we are very aggressively going out and trying to find these children — 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration.”

I mean, my God. Ended it? That’s great and all, but we’re not going to have any follow up to this? We’re not going to have any reaction from the president? We’re not going to call for the previous HHS director, Biden, Biden’s handlers and anyone else who knew about this to go to prison?

We’re just going to sit back and accept the fact that the current HHS secretary says 300,000 kids were run through a child trafficking ring run by his department during the previous administration?

Not me.

I want some answers, and I want them right now.

I want some action, and I want it right away.

These kids deserve justice for what our government has (allegedly) been doing to them, and none of us should rest until they get it.

Patrick Graham is the proprietor and publisher of The Covington News. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.