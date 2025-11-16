CARROLL: The things I’m thankful for this year

Hello Thanksgiving, it seems like you’re running late this year. I can’t say that I blame you. Most of us are in no mood to travel, and the longest government shutdown in history didn't exactly put us in the holiday spirit. So, we can be excused for being a bit anti-social. Still, it’s nice having you around. The turkeys and fixins are more expensive, and the family gatherings tend to be more political these days, but we still have reasons to be thankful. Here's my 2025 list.

I am thankful they’re still making new episodes of “The Price is Right.” It is truly TV comfort food. It's a one-hour daily politics-free zone, and that's increasingly hard to find.

I am thankful for our election workers. We rarely have issues in my neck of the woods, but on a national level, many of the workers are not looking forward to the 2026 mid-terms. I hope they are able to conduct fair elections, without undue influence and interference. They do excellent work under difficult circumstances, and have done so for decades. In recent years, their integrity has been questioned when the results don't please certain powerful people. Our election workers deserve a raise, and they deserve our praise.

I am thankful for people who still take pride in spelling and grammar. I had someone tell me the other day that “your” and “you’re” are both correct, as in “Your kidding.” No, their not.

I am thankful I overheard this person in the doctor’s office waiting room: “Well, I still can’t see, and now I can’t hear, but thank goodness they still let me drive.”

I am thankful for Dolly Parton. Our Tennessee Queen has unmatched talent, energy, down-home wisdom, and generosity. She quietly tosses out million-dollar donations like the rest of us buy Snickers bars. When word got out that she was having medical issues, it set off a firestorm of prayer like no other. She says the prayers are working! Fair warning: if you want to get on my bad side, say something mean about Dolly.

I am thankful that I have finally discovered “dirty soda.” I like soft drinks, from regular “Co-Cola” to Nehi Grape “Co-Cola.” (Where I grew up, it was all some kind of “Co-Cola.”) Now that I have started mixing in some cream, vanilla flavoring, and flavored syrups, I like soft drinks even more. But you only live once, so each weekend, I concoct a new flavor. So far, my favorite is Peach/Vanilla Sprite. There, I just gave away my million-dollar idea.

I am thankful that my wife gave me a Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker for my birthday. That's the best $25 she has ever invested in me. I now make my own Canadian Bacon/Egg muffins like I used to buy from a famous fast food place. I hope they will be able to stay open without me.

I am thankful that gas prices are still relatively low, while everything else seems to be going up. We may have to use our savings on gas to pay for car maintenance and repairs, and definitely the insurance.

I am thankful to have friends who don’t believe every political appointee “medical expert,” Facebook doctor, or conspiracy theory on social media The rest of you, I worry about.

I am thankful for late night TV comedians who capsulize the day's events, and try to keep our politicians honest. Gutfeld, Colbert, Kimmel and the rest exercise their right to free speech, often in clever and informative ways. I watch the ones I like, and I ignore the ones I don't. I oppose all efforts to silence any of them.

I am thankful that I don't have to travel anywhere for the holidays. I am also thankful that in the years to come, I probably will be doing more holiday traveling. As life changes, so does one's holiday schedule. The arrival of my first grandchild in 2026 will give me good reason to hit the road, and for that I am exceptionally thankful.

As always, I am thankful for, and honored by, your compliments and your support. I never take the privilege of this column for granted. Happy Thanksgiving!

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his latest book is "I Won't Be Your Escape Goat," available from his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com